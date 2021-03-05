Euro 2020: Glasgow still planning to host games amid reports it will be dropped, says Scottish Government

The Scottish Government says it is continuing to prepare to host matches at Euro 2020 this summer amid claims that Glasgow is set to be dropped as a host venue.

Reports on Thursday suggested UEFA was set to cut Glasgow and Dublin from the 12 cities that will host games over concerns around the number of fans that will be allowed to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions.

Glasgow's Hampden Park is due to host four fixtures during the tournament - three group games and a round-of-16 tie.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We believe Scotland is the perfect stage for major events and we are working closely with our partners, including the Scottish FA, on preparation for the matches at Hampden this summer.

"In response to the Covid situation, all 12 host cities are considering a range of planning scenarios, including the scale of supporter attendance at stadiums and fan zones.

"Partners are in regular contact with UEFA, who will review scenario planning with each of the hosts in April before confirming final proposals."

UEFA told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that it is still planning to stage Euro 2020 across 12 countries.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could host additional matches during the tournament if other host cities were unable to fulfil their commitments.

However, the Football Association has denied there are plans for England to host more games.

Euro 2020 is scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 11.

Hampden Park will host Scotland vs Czech Republic on June 14, Croatia vs Czech Republic on June 18, Croatia vs Scotland on June 22 and a round-of-16 match on June 29.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.