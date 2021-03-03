Euro 2020: UEFA reiterates intention to hold tournament across 12 countries this summer

UEFA has reiterated it intends to hold Euro 2020 across 12 countries this summer.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was prepared to stage more matches should any of the host countries be unable to fulfil their fixtures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wembley is already hosting seven games at the tournament, rearranged by a year, including all three of England's group matches along with both semi-finals and the final.

In a statement issued to Sky Sports News on Wednesday, a UEFA spokesperson said: "Since the tournament was announced, as to be staged across 12 countries, it has remained UEFA's intention to stage it in 12 countries."

The Football Association had dismissed the prospect of further matches being held in England on Tuesday.

1:08 The FA are not pursuing any extension to the Euros outside of the seven matches Wembley is due to host.

The FA said: "UEFA is committed to holding UEFA EURO 2020 across 12 European cities, according to the schedule agreed last summer. There are no other plans being pursued.

"The FA's focus remains on delivering the seven games at Wembley inclusive of both semi-finals and the showpiece final and welcome all efforts being made by government to ensure as many fans can attend."

Amsterdam, Baku, Dublin, Glasgow and Rome are among the 12 originally named to host matches between June 11 and July 11.

Each host city has until April 5 to confirm the number of fans allowed in each stadium, before a final decision is made by the UEFA executive committee.

Who has made it to Euro 2020 and how will the tournament work?

Coronavirus has put Euro 2020 back a year to 2021, but 24 sides will still play across 12 host cities in a festival of football.

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualified for Euro 2020 and the four remaining positions were settled in the play-offs, with Scotland beating Serbia in a penalty shootout to join England and Wales at the tournament.

Here is the confirmed schedule so far.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.