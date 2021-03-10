Wales manager Ryan Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assault in November; he denies the allegation and has had his bail extended until May 1; Wales face Belgium and the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers in March

Ryan Giggs will not be part of Wales set-up for World Cup qualifiers in March

Ryan Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assault in November

Ryan Giggs and the Football Association of Wales have mutually agreed their manager will not be involved in the camp for their next three matches.

Robert Page will take charge for this month's games against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic and will be supported by Albert Stuivenberg, as was the case during the last international window in November.

The Welsh squad will be announced on March 15.

Former Manchester United winger Giggs, 47, was arrested and bailed in November after a reported row with his "on-off girlfriend" Kate Greville.

His bail was extended until May following an allegation of assault.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs at the time of his arrest said: "Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

"He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

Giggs agreed to miss games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and Finland following his arrest four months ago, with his assistant Page put in caretaker charge of the team.

Page, who joined Giggs' backroom staff in August 2019, oversaw victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland as Wales were promoted into the top tier of European football.

Wales start their World Cup qualifying Group E campaign away to Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, on March 24 before hosting the Czech Republic in Cardiff six days later.

Mexico are also due to visit the Cardiff City Stadium for a friendly on March 27.

Wales' preparations for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament this summer have also been disrupted by the departure of chief executive Jonathan Ford after a vote of no confidence was passed by the FAW Council.

Ford's departure was announced on Tuesday and he will leave his position on March 31.

The marketing and sponsorship expert had been at the FAW since December 2009 and was widely credited with lifting the association's profile and increasing turnover.

But rising tensions behind the scenes over a number of issues resulted in the council passing a vote of no confidence by 26 votes to five on February 22.