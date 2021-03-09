Jonathan Ford to step down as Football Association of Wales chief executive

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford will step down from the role at the end of March.

Ford was the subject of a vote of no confidence passed by the FAW council in February, with the motion passing by 25 votes to six.

In his 12 years as chief executive there have been previous disagreements between Ford and the FAW council, but the appointment of a new head of people in December was understood to have been a major factor behind the motion of no confidence.

Gall CBDC gadarnhau y bydd Jonathan Ford yn gadael ei swydd fel Prif Weithredwr y Gymdeithas ar ddiwedd y mis. — FA WALES (@FAWales) March 9, 2021

An FAW statement said: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that Jonathan Ford will step down from his position as chief executive of the Association on March 31, 2021.

"The FAW would like to place on record its gratitude to Mr Ford for his efforts over the past 11 years and wish him all the best for future endeavours.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time."

Since his appointment in 2009 Ford has overseen a successful period for Welsh football, with the men's national team reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and the country's national stadium in Cardiff hosting the 2017 Champions League final.

However, tension behind the scenes is understood to have mounted over the last year, with criticism of the FAW's

perceived failure to support the grassroots game during the Covid-19 pandemic another factor.