Euro 2020: Scotland to play Luxembourg and Netherlands as part of preparations ahead of Czech Republic opener

Scotland will play Luxembourg and the Netherlands as part of their preparations for this summer's Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke's side will face Luxembourg away on June 2 and then face the Dutch in Portugal on June 6.

Clarke said: "Luxembourg and Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament."

Scotland are due to open their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14.

1:34 Steve Clarke discusses how he picked his Scotland squad during lockdown and says he wants to lead the national side to the World Cup in Qatar next year

UEFA is considering increasing the size of national team squads for the European Championships this summer, as a result of pressures players are facing from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No decision has yet been made by European football's governing body, but the numbers in squads could rise from 23 to 25.

The tournament had to be postponed last year and there has been a lot of debate about how the multi-city event will operate in the midst of a global pandemic.

Players have had their schedules stretched and compounded by positive Covid-19 cases and isolation requirements, which have affected preparations for domestic and European games.

Teams will also be able to make up to five substitutions in games at Euro 2020 after approval was given by UEFA's executive committee. Those measures will also apply for the UEFA Nations League finals and relegation play-offs.

0:45 Culture secretary Oliver Dowden says he is 'hopeful and optimistic' that 'substantially more' than 10,000 supporters will be allowed to attend matches in England during the latter stages of this summer's European Championships

Ahead of the tournament, UEFA has also lifted the 30 per cent capacity limit on venues hosting European club and national competitions, with the jurisdiction now placed with relevant local authorities.

The governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed that he wants to see supporters back in stadia for the pan-European tournament. A final decision on which cities will host games is expected to come later in April.

The Euros are due to start on June 11, with the final scheduled to be played at Wembley.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful a large crowd will be able to attend the fixture at Wembley, but a capacity is still to be determined.

Meanwhile, Denmark's government has said the Euro 2020 matches hosted there will be played in front of at least 11,000 fans.

Image: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wants to see supporters back in stadiums at this summer's European Championships

When is Euro 2020? Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures

Who has made it to Euro 2020 and how will the tournament work?

Coronavirus has put Euro 2020 back a year to 2021, but 24 sides will still play across 12 host cities in a festival of football.

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualified for Euro 2020 and the four remaining positions were settled in the play-offs, with Scotland beating Serbia in a penalty shootout to join England and Wales at the tournament.

Here is the confirmed schedule so far.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.