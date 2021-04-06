Nicola Sturgeon 'hopeful' fans will be at Hampden Park for Euro 2020 matches

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told Sky Sports News she is "hopeful" fans will attend Euro 2020 matches at Hampden Park this summer.

Speaking at her daily press briefing on Tuesday, Sturgeon added she was "desperate" for the matches to take place in Scotland and said "I think we will see some kind of vaccine certification starting to be used".

The deadline for host cities to confirm number of supporters in stadia this summer is on Wednesday, April 7, with Sturgeon "optimistic" games would take place with "a reasonably good number of spectators in Hampden".

When questioned by Sky Sports News on these issues and related topics like the fan experience supporters can expect, Sturgeon answered: "We have a deadline to make a proposal to UEFA tomorrow. I'm not going to get into that just now, it is important we have a proper discussion within the proper processes that have been set there.

"I have said this before and I know I am not alone here, there are many people who will feel it even more strongly than I do - I desperately want to have these matches played here in Scotland, at Hampden.

"Not least because we will have the ability to cheer on Scotland in a couple of those matches. It is really important for sporting fans but also just the idea that that will be possible come June gives us all a lift and belief that things are getting back to normal.

"The whole issue of vaccine passport certification, I think we have gone into some of the issues with that earlier on. I think we will see some kind of vaccine certification starting to be used, other organisations will ask for it.

Image: Scotland are due to open their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14

"We have some issues to think through in order to give assurance to the public. In terms of the European Championships, there are other countries involved in this and some of those countries have real challenges on their hands with Covid right now so there are tough issues for all of us to grapple with.

"I can't stand here in early April and give absolute 100 per cent guarantees for June on anything - that is not the nature of what we are dealing with but I am very, very hopeful.

"I'm hopeful that I might be at Hampden to cheer on Scotland at the European Championships and we will continue to work as hard as we can to make that happen."

Who has made it to Euro 2020 and how will the tournament work?

Coronavirus has put Euro 2020 back a year to 2021, but 24 sides will still play across 12 host cities in a festival of football.

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualified for Euro 2020 and the four remaining positions were settled in the play-offs, with Scotland beating Serbia in a penalty shootout to join England and Wales at the tournament.

Here is the confirmed schedule so far.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.