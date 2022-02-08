Chloe Logan: Scotland Women name Celtic goalkeeper in 26-strong Pinatar Cup squad

Celtic academy graduate Chloe Logan has earned her first Scotland Women's call-up.

Logan is the first Celtic player to have progressed through every age group at the club before representing the first team and has been included in the Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup.

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa has named a 26-strong squad who will compete in this year's tournament, with the squad set to travel on Monday for a 10-day camp.

Logan is joined in the squad by club team-mate Kelly Clark and Celtic's Lisa Robertson, who is currently on loan at Women's Super League side Birmingham City.

📰 Celtic GK @chloetlogan aware Spartans will be bringing their “A Game” this Sunday!



"I’m excited for the last part of the season because I believe we can go and achieve something."#CelticFC 🍀 #SWPLhttps://t.co/QPtBJBYkDi — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) February 4, 2022

Scotland won the inaugural Pinatar Cup in 2020, and will kick-off their tournament campaign against Wales on Wednesday February 16.

In a new-look, eight-team format, the winner of Scotland and Wales will take on whoever comes out on top between Slovakia and Belgium.

Scotland squad in full: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton Athletic), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Chloe Logan (Celtic), Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Lana Clelland (US Sassuolo Calcio Femminile), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).