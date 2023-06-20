Scotland vs Georgia suspended after seven minutes due to waterlogged pitch before resuming nearly two hours later

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia was temporarily suspended after just seven minutes of action due to a waterlogged pitch caused by heavy rainfall in the hour before kick-off.

Steve Clarke's side were leading 1-0 through Callum McGregor's early strike, with Georgia complaining about the conditions in and around the goal as the midfielder's strike was heavily assisted by the poor conditions.

When the referee called both sets of players off the pitch, ground staff were given two opportunities to sweep the rainfall off the surface. The Hampden surface failed the first inspection but passed the second.

Both sets of players warmed up on the pitch 10 minutes later, but were then mysteriously sent back inside. The Scotland players re-emerged with the game set to resume where it left off at 9.15pm.

What are UEFA's rules on abandonments? If a match cannot start or cannot be played in full, the full or remaining match time is, as a rule, played on the next day, without prejudice to any possible disciplinary measures. For that purpose, the host associations must conclude all the necessary agreements to ensure that the required facilities are available and can be operated.

If a match cannot be rescheduled the next day, the Uefa administration fixes a new date, during or as close as possible to the international match calendar window concerned. The rescheduling may entail exceptions to the regular match scheduling pattern.

Then, in bizarre scenes, Georgia's players initially refused to resume the game - leaving the prepared Scotland players bemused on the pitch. The visiting players eventually emerged from the tunnel for the resumption at 9.35pm, one hour and 40 minutes after the game initially kicked off.

Scotland went on to win the game 2-0, with Scott McTominay added a second goal just after half-time as Steve Clarke's side went eight points clear at the top of Group A.

Clarke praise for fans, staff and players

Scotland manager Steve Clarke had nothing but praise for the fans, staff and players after a 'surreal' night at Hampden Park and gave an insight as to what happened with Georgia's apparent refusal to restart the game.

He told Viaplay Sports: "The players were magnificent. They stayed focused on the game, came out to warm-up I don't know how many times.

"But I have to mention the crowd. Every time the players came out to warm-up, the crowd were there singing and cheering and letting the players know they were there to support them. It could have been easy for people to drift away but they stayed with the team and we really appreciate that.

"The Georgian boys were looking at the way the pitch was at the start at the game and were thinking it was still the same. When both teams were in the tunnel one of the times we came out, you could see it was pouring again and on the back of that, they were thinking the pitch wouldn't be any better.

"But the pitch did start to drain. The volunteers, a big mention for them as well, out there sweeping the water off the pitch and doing everything they can to get the game on.

"And when Georgia came out and had a look in the warm-up, they could see the pitch is fine. We got there in the end."

McTominay also told Viaplay Sports after the game: "At the start we were all saying we couldn't play on the pitch. But we kept our heads and kept to the game plan and we did it really well.

"We came here to play, the crowd was amazingly patient. They kept us going. We thank them so much."

Fellow scorer McGregor added to Viaplay Sports: "No one's experienced that before. It's a testament to the boys' character and the staff, they were excellent.

"We were desperate to get the game back on. We were physically ready to go again. Overall, it's a really positive night."

Scotland-Georgia suspended - the full timeline

7.47pm: Scotland vs Georgia kicks off in torrential conditions, with water splashing with every move from the players and the ball continuously getting stuck.

7.53pm: Callum McGregor puts Scotland ahead after six minutes.

7.54pm: There is a VAR check on the goal as the referee Istvan Vad consults with officials on the touchline. The Hungarian official then speaks to both captains - as well as some players attempting to intervene - about the playing conditions.

7.57pm: The players and match officials return to the dressing rooms as grounds staff, SFA staff and ball boys and girls begin sweeping the pitch of surface water.

8pm: UEFA confirms the game would be suspended for 20 minutes to allow the surface water to be cleared, when a first pitch inspection would take place.

8.15pm: The referee and an accompanying match official make their first pitch inspection as staff continue to work on clearing the surface.

8.21pm: The pitch does not pass the first inspection, with another scheduled for 8.35pm. It is also reported that if the game is not played on Tuesday evening, it would be rescheduled for Wednesday, either at Hampden Park or St Mirren if Hampden Park was deemed unplayable.

8.33pm: The referee and an accompanying match official conduct a second pitch inspection, as both teams, backroom staff and association officials congregate by the dugouts, waiting for a decision.

8.40pm: It is announced the players will come out for a 10 minute warm-up at 8.45pm. The referee would consult with the captains and if they agreed, play would resume at 8.55pm.

8.45pm: Both sets of players emerge for their warm-up as rain begins to fall again. However, the ball is rolling well along the surface, with the goal mouths still receiving the most attention.

8.59pm: The players had back down the tunnel - much to the bemusement of the Scotland fans and players.

9.02pm: The restart time is pushed back to 9.15pm.

9.11pm: The Scotland players emerge from the tunnel, ready to resume the game. However, there is no sign of the Georgia players.

9.17pm: Viaplay Sports reports that the Georgia team are refusing to come back out to restart the game. The Scotland players remain on the pitch, continuing their second warm-up.

9.19pm: The referee emerges again with the ball under his arm, and conducts another mini pitch inspection, to the continuing annoyance of the players and fans.

9.22pm: The restart time is delayed again until 9.30pm. The Scotland fans air their frustrations, as the players applaud them for their patience. They soon return to the dressing room once again.

9.25pm: The Georgia players emerge from their dressing room to a chorus of boos from the home fans.

9.29pm: The restart is delayed once more to 9.35pm.

9.34pm: The Scotland players come back out onto the pitch to a huge roar as play restarts - an hour and 40 minutes after the game was initially suspended.

A soggy Scotland - in pictures!

