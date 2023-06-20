Scotland 2-0 Georgia: Scott McTominay scores again as Scotland take big step towards Euro 2024 despite long mid-game suspension

Scott McTominay scored his fifth goal in Euro 2024 Qualifying as Scotland retained their 100 per cent record in Group A by beating Georgia 2-0 at Hampden Park, which saw a long delay due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game began in torrential conditions after a hour-long downpour drenched the stadium. However, Scotland managed to take the lead in the seven minutes that were played thanks to Callum McGregor's well-taken strike.

Play did not restart after the goal as referee Istvan Vad signalled for the players to return to the dressing rooms as the grounds staff, SFA staff and ball boys and girls began clearing the water from the surface.

Image: Staff from across Hampden Park cleared surface water from the pitch during a lengthy delay

It began an hour and 40 minutes of pitch inspections, delays and Georgian mutiny as the away team refused to return to the the pitch as they looked to have the game postponed until Wednesday.

However, they eventually emerged after a third check on conditions by the referee - who correctly concluded the conditions were OK to play in - and the game eventually restarted just before 9.35pm.

Scotland always looked the more likely to add another goal, picking up from where they left off. McTominay made sure of the three points immediately after half-time - at around 10.30pm - with his fifth goal of the campaign, following doubles against Cyprus and Spain.

Georgia had a few late opportunities, and missed the chance for a late consolation as Napoli forward Kvicha Kvaratskhelia fired a penalty into the stands.

It would not have mattered too much any way as Scotland took another huge step towards qualifying for Euro 2024, winning all of their opening four qualifying games for the first time. They remain top of Group A with 12 points - eight points ahead of Norway in second.

But manager Steve Clarke was quick to keep Scottish feet on the ground, telling Viaplay Sports: "We're not going to qualify with 12 points. We looked at the first half of the campaign and we wanted to get as many points as we could with three home games and a tough game in Norway.

"We're thinking can we get a points tally that gives us a chance in the second half. The quicker we can get the points required to qualify, the better."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How Scotland won again in testing conditions

It was clear from kick-off that the torrential conditions would have an impact, with surface water spraying off the pitch.

Georgia could have smuggled home an early goal as Otar Kiteishvili's shot bumbled past the far post.

But inside six minutes, Scotland took the lead. John McGinn's corner was partially cleared at the near post, before rolling into the middle of the area where McGregor was waiting to strike, firing past Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Scotland team news headlines Billy Gilmour came into the Scotland team, replacing Ryan Christie in the only change to the XI that won in Norway on Saturday.

There was a VAR check after the goal - which was eventually allowed to stand - but it was the suspension of the match minutes later that stole the headlines.

After one hour and 40 minutes of chaos, play resumed at 9.35pm and Scotland could have doubled their lead soon after the restart. Andy Robertson's effort was pushed away after a driving run, before Lyndon Dykes nodded a fine effort just past the post.

In the final five minutes of an extended first half, an unmarked McGinn also sent a header past the post after a fine cross from Kieran Tierney, before McTominay saw his effort pushed around the post by Mamardashvili.

Image: Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 vs Georgia

Scotland immediately doubled their lead when the second half resumed at 10.30pm. Tierney's long pass was cleared by Georgia, but only as far as the waiting McTominay, who fired a fine strike into the bottom corner to continue his excellent international form.

The hosts continued to create half chances. McGregor saw an effort from range go wide, as did McTominay. Ryan Porteous should also have had his name on the scoresheet, but steered his header over the crossbar.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Georgia began to probe for a goal as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes - and past 11pm. In the 74th minute, Otar Kakabadze's low cross was flicked away by Angus Gunn, but only landed as far as Georges Mikautadze who lashed his effort into the side of the net.

The drama was not yet over. Georgia were awarded a last-minute penalty as Aaron Hickey was penalised for handball following a VAR review. Star player Kvaratskhelia lined it up but in an effort that epitomised his country's evening, blazed it into the every-emptying crowd as Scotland came away with three well-deserved points.

Clarke remains focused on Euros qualification

Scotland manager Steve Clarke to Viaplay Sports:

"It was a really strange, surreal night, but we did the most important thing and got the three points and it's a really good first half of the campaign.

"I said we would improve and I think I've been proven right. I think we can improve more, we can be better. There was a spell in the second half where I thought we could move the ball a little bit better to take the sting out of the game.

"But I'm really proud of them. First four, but it'd be nice to make it five.

"But you know what football's like. If you get too far ahead of yourself it can come back and kick you on the backside. We just stay focused and make sure we get the points tally that does qualify us."

On the long delay due to a waterlogged pitch: "The players were magnificent. They stayed focused on the game, came out to warm-up I don't know how many times.

"But I have to mention the crowd. Every time the players came out to warm-up, they crowd were there singing and cheering and letting the players know they were there to support them. It could have been easy for people to drift away but they stayed with the team and we really appreciate that.

"The Georgian boys were looking at the way the pitch was at the start at the game and were thinking it was still the same. When both teams were in the tunnel one of the times we came out, you could see it was pouring again and on the back of that, they were thinking the pitch wouldn't be any better.

"But the pitch did start to drain. The volunteers, a big mention for them as well, out there sweeping the water off the pitch and doing everything they can to get the game on.

"And when Georgia came out and had a look in the warm-up, they could see the pitch is fine. We got there in the end."

Scotland-Georgia suspended - the full timeline

7.47pm: Scotland vs Georgia kicks off in torrential conditions, with water splashing with every move from the players and the ball continuously getting stuck.

7.53pm: Callum McGregor puts Scotland ahead after six minutes.

7.54pm: There is a reported VAR check on the goal as the referee Istvan Vad consults with officials on the touchline. The Hungarian official then speaks to both captains - as well as some players attempting to intervene - about the playing conditions.

7.57pm: The players and match officials return to the dressing rooms as grounds staff, SFA staff and ball boys and girls begin sweeping the pitch of surface water.

Image: Referee Istvan Vad ordered the players off as the game between Scotland and Georgia was suspended due to playing conditions

8pm: UEFA confirms the game would be suspended for 20 minutes to allow the surface water to be cleared, when a first pitch inspection would take place.

8.15pm: The referee and an accompanying match official make their first pitch inspection as staff continue to work on clearing the surface.

8.21pm: The pitch does not pass the first inspection, with another scheduled for 8.35pm. It is also reported that if the game is not played on Tuesday evening, it would be rescheduled for Wednesday, either at Hampden Park or St Mirren if Hampden Park was deemed unplayable.

8.33pm: The referee and an accompanying match official conduct a second pitch inspection, as both teams, backroom staff and association officials congregate by the dugouts, waiting for a decision.

8.40pm: It is announced the players will come out for a 10 minute warm-up at 8.45pm. The referee would consult with the captains and if they agreed, play would resume at 8.55pm.

8.45pm: Both sets of players emerge for their warm-up as rain begins to fall again. However, the ball is rolling well along the surface, with the goal mouths still receiving the most attention.

8.59pm: The players had back down the tunnel - much to the bemusement of the Scotland fans and players.

Image: Scotland captain Andy Robertson reacts after another delay at Hampden Park

9.02pm: The restart time is pushed back to 9.15pm.

9.11pm: The Scotland player emerge from the tunnel, ready to resume the game. However, there is no sign of the Georgia players.

9.17pm: Viaplay Sports reports that the Georgia team are refusing to come back out to restart the game. The Scotland players remain on the pitch, continuing their second warm-up.

9.19pm: The referee emerges again with the ball under his arm, and conducts another mini pitch inspection, to the continuing annoyance of the players and fans.

9.22pm: The restart time is delayed again until 9.30pm. The Scotland fans air their frustrations, as the players applaud them for their patience. They soon return to the dressing room once again.

9.25pm: The Georgia players emerge from their dressing room to a chorus of boos from the home fans.

9.29pm: The restart is delayed once more to 9.35pm.

9.34pm: The Scotland players come back out onto the pitch to a huge roar as play restarts - an hour and 40 minutes after the game was initially suspended.

A soggy Scotland - in pictures!

Opta stats - Scotland at the double again

Scotland have won 10 consecutive qualifying matches (Euros + World Cup) for the first time, keeping eight clean sheets during this run (play-off games excluded).

Georgia have lost a competitive match for the first time since October 2021 vs Greece, having gone unbeaten across their last 10 such matches prior to tonight (W8 D2).

Scotland have scored at least twice in four consecutive matches for the first time since June-September 1983.

Scotland have won six consecutive home matches with Steve Clarke at the helm for the first time, their most under a specific manager since a run of seven from August 1995 to April 1997 with Craig Brown.

Scotland's next Euro 2024 qualifier is away to Cyprus on September 8. Kick-off 7.45pm.