Scotland squad: Elliot Anderson handed Scotland call-up for Euro 2024 qualifier & England friendly

Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson has been included in the Scotland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and friendly against England.

The 20-year-old, who qualifies through his Glasgow-born grandmother, has won one cap for Scotland U21s.

He had previously represented England at younger age levels.

Image: Anderson had one Scotland U21 cap

The midfielder has made 26 appearances for the Magpies and came on as a substitute in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Che Adams and Scott McKenna have been recalled to the squad but Celtic duo Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston drop out along with Liam Cooper and Dominic Hyam.

Image: Che Adams has been recalled to the Scotland squad

Southampton striker Adams missed the June double-header against Denmark and Norway with an ankle problem while McKenna of Nottingham Forrest has been left out of the last two squads after suffering a hamstring injury.

Scotland, who sit top of Group A with four wins from their first four qualifiers, travel to Cyprus for their next match on September 8.

Steve Clarke's side then take on England at Hampden Park on September 12 to commemorate their first encounter in Glasgow in 1872, recognised by FIFA as the inaugural international match.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Elliot Anderson

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet, Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams

Souttar: Qualifying does feel close

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland defender John Souttar tells Sky Sports there is a real belief about the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as Steve Clarke prepares to name his squad for the next games.

Scotland and Rangers defender John Souttar speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think qualification does feel close, there's no denying that. Everyone in the country knows it's close but also knows how much we still have left to do to qualify.

"We've done unbelievably to put ourselves in the situation we are in now but there's a long way to go, we need to get the points that will guarantee us qualification.

"It's an exciting time for everybody involved, especially that result in Norway. The character the boy shows to come back from 1-0 down with those two goals was huge.

"It shows the turnaround we've had as a country because I know from growing up and watching Scotland you fear the worst going a goal down. I'm sure everyone's been through it.

"Everyone knows how big the Cyprus game is first and foremost, it's huge so all focus will be on that. Then to play England, you want to grow up and play against them so being involved in that fixture would be something to really look forward to."