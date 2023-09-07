Reporter Notebook: Scotland flying high and on verge of history with second-consecutive Euros appearance beckoning

Well, what a time to be a Scotland fan.

A squad full of talent, a manager who knows how to get results, top of their group after four wins from four qualifying games and get this - the potential to qualify for the European Championships in Germany as soon as Tuesday.

There are a couple of scenarios that could see Scotland reaching the finals with three games to spare. The most likely way would see Scotland beating Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday, allied with Spain doing the same against Georgia, and then Norway drawing with Georgia on Tuesday night.

Yes, that would require not only Scotland taking care of business but two other results going their way, but you just never know.

Speaking of Tuesday, while Norway and Georgia are playing that game, Scotland will be hosting England at Hampden Park in a match commemorating 150 years of Scottish Football. Imagine the celebrations if Scotland could beat England and qualify for their second consecutive European Championships on the same night!

All of the above is what a dream week would look like for Scotland. It's not impossible - but firstly let's focus on the task in hand; Cyprus in Larnaca.

The hosts are bottom of the group and bottom seeds, but it is not a game Scotland can take for granted. Cyprus were stubborn at Hampden Park in March despite losing 3-0, and Scott McTominay scored twice in the last few minutes of the game to secure victory and give the scoreline a better look.

Scotland will have many more supporters in the AEK Arena than the official allocation they were given. The Tartan Army travel in expectation rather than hope these days, which just shows the improvement in this team.

Temuri Ketsbaia is the current Cyprus manager. Newcastle fans will remember his wild celebration at St James' Park back in 1998 after his late goal against Bolton. I think the advertising board is still receiving treatment. After a spell at Wolves, Ketsbaia spent a season in Scotland with Dundee before ending his career in the country he now manages.

Scotland fans won't want to remember his time in charge of his native Georgia, when he effectively ended their chances of reaching Euro 2016.

Georgia are also in group A. When the fixtures were published, Scotland fans rolled their eyes thinking 'here we go again' with a trip to Tbilisi late in the qualification group. The fact that this time, the result there could be academic tells you things are in a good place.

Steve Clarke has a settled squad and options in a variety of positions. His problem now is who to leave out. Che Adams is back following an injury absence in June. Lyndon Dykes led the line so well against Norway and Georgia. Clarke has played them as a partnership up front in the past, most notably against England at Wembley in Euro 2020, but recently had preferred one or the other.

Aaron Hickey holds the right wing-back berth just now but Nathan Patterson is back in the squad for this double header. Club form as well as recent international form will play a part in any decision.

One new face in Steve Clarke's squad is Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson. Having featured for them in all four Premier League games this season and with the Scotland squad strong, it seemed the right time to bring him in to bolster what is a strong area of the pitch.

Unfortunately, Anderson had to withdraw from the squad due to a muscle injury and has returned to his club for treatment. The Whitley Bay-born midfielder has played for Scotland at youth and U21 level while also featuring for England U17 in a training game at St George's Park.

His withdrawal may lead some to think he is unsure about committing his international future to Scotland, but that is a question only Anderson himself can answer. One thing is for sure with this Scotland team, it is going places. If you don't want to be apart of it - fair enough, they will enjoy the ride regardless.

Speaking to Ryan Christie this week, he was very calm and measured as always, and maintained the focus is on the Cyprus game. He did let slip that a win in Larnaca would see Scotland turning their attention to winning the group, never mind qualifying.

This is a Scotland team who have shown their determination and resilience, especially in Oslo in June. The 35-degree heat might have been surprising in the Norwegian capital but good preparation nonetheless for similar conditions in Cyprus this week.