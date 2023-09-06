Cyprus vs Scotland: Who should Steve Clarke start in the Euro 2024 qualifier?

Scotland are away to Cyprus in another key Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, so who would you pick to start in Larnaca?

Steve Clarke's side are in a strong position to reach next summer's tournament after winning their first four games in Group A.

They are eight points clear at the top of their group ahead of their match against Cyprus, a side they beat 3-0 at Hampden Park back in March.

If Scotland do win away in Cyprus, they could secure their place at the finals in Germany as early as September 12, the same night they take on England in a friendly to commemorate the Scottish FA's 150th anniversary.

For that to happen Spain would need to beat Georgia in their qualifier on Friday with Norway at least then drawing their match against the Georgians.

So who will play for Scotland? Scott McKenna has returned to the squad after injury missing the last two with a hamstring injury.

Should he start in Larnaca or will should Steve Clarke stick with the players who impressed against Georgia and Norway?

Newcastle's Elliot Anderson will not be in the travelling party despite earning a first call-up due to injury, while Liam Kelly also misses out and is replaced by Robby McCrorie.

However, striker Che Adams is back after injury, while Lyndon Dykes, who was instrumental in the victory in Oslo, is also included despite missing QPR's last three matches.

Souttar: Qualifying does feel close

Scotland and Rangers defender John Souttar speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think qualification does feel close, there's no denying that. Everyone in the country knows it's close but also knows how much we still have left to do to qualify.

"We've done unbelievably to put ourselves in the situation we are in now, but there's a long way to go, we need to get the points that will guarantee us qualification.

"It's an exciting time for everybody involved, especially that result in Norway. The character the boy shows to come back from 1-0 down with those two goals was huge.

"It shows the turnaround we've had as a country because I know from growing up and watching Scotland you fear the worst going a goal down. I'm sure everyone's been through it.

"Everyone knows how big the Cyprus game is first and foremost, it's huge, so all focus will be on that. Then to play England, you want to grow up and play against them, so being involved in that fixture would be something to really look forward to."