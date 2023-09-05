Scotland have to 'stay humble' as Euro 2024 qualification edges closer, says John Carver

An impressive start to Euro 2024 qualifying has Scotland dreaming of next summer's finals, but assistant boss John Carver insists they have to "stay humble."

Victory over Cyprus and a triumph over Spain kick-started the campaign, with a win in Norway following a 2-0 success against Georgia at a rain-soaked Hampden Park putting Scotland in an unbelievable position.

At the mid-way point in the campaign, they are eight points clear at the top of Group A and, if they beat Cyprus again on Friday night, Steve Clarke's side could book their place at the finals on Tuesday night while playing a friendly against England at Hampden.

Victory in Larnaca would mean if Spain beat Georgia then Norway at least draw with the Georgians then it is another trip to the European Championships for the Tartan Army.

But Carver is stressing the importance of not looking too far ahead.

"We've not even discussed England," he said of the friendly at Hampden Park to commemorate 150 years of Scottish football.

"We haven't discussed anything outside of the game on Friday night against Cyprus, we have to put all our energy into that game.

"We have to stay humble and show humility so going into this game is all about hard work, our players being focused, and making sure all our efforts go into this game."

Cyprus currently sit bottom of Scotland's qualifying group after three defeats but Carver, who had a spell managing Omonia Nicosia, does not expect it to be a straightforward night.

"We know how difficult it's going to be. I know Cypriot football pretty well and the standard's got much better in recent times.

"Normally the crowd are quite intimidating but for the national team it isn't as bad, it's more families and children who go and watch.

"The most important thing is going to be the heat, it will be hot and the pitch will probably be dry. It's something we'll have to deal with, but we've got great conditions [in Scotland] at the moment and we're acclimatising."