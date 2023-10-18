Scotland Women: Sandy MacIver, Jenny Smith get first call-up as Erin Cuthbert returns for Netherlands Nations League matches

Manchester City's Sandy MacIver gets first Scotland call-up despite previous England cap; Celtic's Jenny Smith in squad for first time while Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert returns; Caroline Weir, Emma Watson and Sam Kerr out due to injury; Scotland face Netherlands home and away in Nations League
Scotland have called up Manchester City's Sandy MacIver for their Nations League double-header against Netherlands, despite the goalkeeper having played for England.
The 25-year-old - who is eligible to play for Scotland through her mother - represented England from under-17 level through to the Lionesses senior squad.
However, she had only featured once for Sarina Wiegman's side in a friendly against Northern Ireland in 2021 and has now switched allegiance to Scotland.
Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has also handed a first call-up to Celtic's Jenny Smith, while club team-mate Amy Gallacher and Rangers' Kirsty Howat keep their places after recent debuts.
Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert is also back after missing the games against England and Belgium due to injury, however, Bayern Munich's Sam Kerr is out - as are Caroline Weir and Emma Watson who suffered ACL injuries during the last camp.
Scotland travel to face the Netherlands on October 27 before the return fixture in Group A at Hampden Park on October 31.
Martinez Losa's side are bottom of their group after two games, however, just three points behind leaders Belgium who face England.
Scotland narrowly lost to England in their Nations League opener before rescuing a point at home to Belgium thanks to Sophie Howard's header with the very last touch of the game.
Goalkeepers: Jenna Fife, Lee Gibson, Sandy MacIver
Defenders: Jenna Clark, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Kathryn Hill, Sophie Howard, Rachel McLauchlan
Midfielders: Fiona Brown, Erin Cuthbert, Lisa Evans, Christy Grimshaw, Kirsty MacLean, Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Rodgers, Jenny Smith
Strikers: Lauren Davidson, Claire Emslie, Amy Gallacher, Kirsty Hanson, Kirsty Howat, Martha Thomas