Scotland: Sam Kerr, Brogan Hay, Emma Mukandi & Abi Harrison return for Women's Nations League matches

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland face Belgium in Leuven on December 1, before welcoming England to Hampden Park on December 5; Scotland are currently bottom of Nations League Group A1 and on the brink of relegation

Sahil Jaidka

Sky Sports Scotland Editor @SahilJaidka

Wednesday 22 November 2023 13:10, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Sam Kerr in action for Scotland during a UEFA Women&#39;s Nations League game between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park, on September 26, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Sam Kerr joined Bayern Munich in May after leaving Rangers

Bayern Munich's Sam Kerr has been named in Scotland's squad to face Belgium and England in the Nations League.

The 24-year-old midfielder has recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the Netherlands double-header in October.

Rangers' Brogan Hay, Abi Harrison of Bristol City and London City Lionesses' Emma Mukandi have also been picked by boss Pedro Martinez Losa. However, Rangers' Kathryn Hill and Kirsty Howat, plus Celtic's Jenny Smith drop out from the last squad.

Scotland travel to face Belgium on December 1 before facing England at Hampden Park four days later as they look to move off bottom spot in Group A1.

What is at stake in the group?

Pedro Martinez Losa
Image: Pedro Martinez Losa's side are bottom of the group after four games

Martinez Losa's side - who lost both games against the Netherlands last month - got their only point of the campaign against Belgium thanks to Sophie Howard's late equaliser, days after a controversial defeat away to England.

While Scotland are on the brink of relegation, Belgium could yet top the group as they bid to catch the Netherlands who are two points clear.

Sophie Howard&#39;s 94th-minute header secured a point for Scotland at Hampden Park
Image: Sophie Howard's 94th-minute header secured a point for Scotland against Belgium

England must win both games to have any chance of progressing, whilst needing other results to go their way too.

They will need to top the group to go through to the Nations League semi-finals - meanwhile - to guarantee to make it through to next year's Olympic Games, they will have to go through to the final of the Nations League.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jenna Fife, Lee Gibson, Sandy MacIver

Defenders: Jenna Clark, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Sophie Howard, Rachel McLauchlan, Emma Mukandi

Midfielders: Fiona Brown, Erin Cuthbert, Lisa Evans, Christy Grimshaw, Sam Kerr, Kirsty MacLean, Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Rodgers

Strikers: Lauren Davidson, Claire Emslie, Amy Gallacher, Kirsty Hanson, Abi Harrison, Brogan Hay, Martha Thomas

