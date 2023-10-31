Republic of Ireland grab late winner after waterlogged pitch delay, Wales beaten by Denmark - Women's Nations League round-up

The Netherlands took control of their Women's Nations League group with a 1-0 win over Scotland, who must win both their remaining games to avoid relegation.

With England losing against Belgium, the Dutch are now two points clear at the top of the group with two games to play thanks to Esmee Brugts' fine second-half winner.

The Scots' resistance was broken on the hour as they sit bottom of the group and need to win their final two games to avoid dropping down into the B league.

They contained their higher-ranked opponents in the first half at Hampden Park, but debutant goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was required to make a fine stop just after the half-hour.

Sherida Spitse tried to surprise her at a free-kick by shooting when setting up to cross, but MacIver was equal to it and tipped onto the post.

The Netherlands continued to dominate, with Jill Roord missing a good chance early in the second half, and the breakthrough eventually came in the 60th minute.

Brugts, who had been kept quiet, was allowed to cut inside onto her right foot and she moved the ball across the penalty area before whipping a curling shot into the bottom corner.

They could have wrapped it up soon after when Scotland defender Rachel Corsie was dispossessed by Lineth Beerensteyn, whose fierce shot hit the post.

Brugts' goal proved enough, though, leaving Scotland with it all to do to preserve their A league status.

Torrential rain cannot stop Ireland winning Group B1

Image: Republic of Ireland's game against Albania was delayed by 90 minutes at half-time due to the heavy rain

The Republic of Ireland overcame Albania 1-0 in their Women's Nations League contest after the match resumed after a lengthy delay at half-time following torrential rain.

The pitch in Shkoder had become waterlogged with the game still goalless and the second half was delayed for an hour.

The action eventually restarted 90 minutes later when some of the water had been cleared from the pitch.

Kyra Carusa, Denise O'Sullivan and Louise Quinn missed chances before the downpour began.

Ireland defeated the Albanians 5-1 on Friday as Arsenal's Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick - but they had to wait until the 88th minute to secure victory thanks to Denise O'Sullivan's strike.

Image: Republic of Ireland would emerge victorious

McCabe was among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Féminin at Monday's ceremony in Paris but was unable to travel to the event because of her Republic of Ireland commitments.

Mimoza Hamidi missed a glorious chance for the home side as the waterlogged pitch came to the Republic's rescue with McCabe making a block.

Image: McCabe in action in Shkoder

A fourth successive win has guaranteed Ireland top spot in Group B1 with two games to spare, following the 1-1 draw between Northern Ireland and Hungary in Belfast.

Wales unable to end their Nations League struggle

Wales remain rooted to the bottom of Group A3 of the Women's Nations League after a 2-1 defeat to leaders Denmark.

The pressure is rising on coach Gemma Grainger who has now overseen five successive losses, including all four so far in the Nations League.

First-half goals from Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofie Bredgaard put the Danes in control before Jess Fishlock gave Wales hope late in the game.

Image: Wales remain rooted to the bottom of their group

They could not find a leveller and succumbed to another defeat, with a huge clash against Iceland coming up in November, which could decide whether they get relegated to the B League.

The visitors were masters of their own downfall twice in the goals they conceded in Viborg.

Denmark took a 28th-minute lead when Rhiannon Roberts gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Paris St Germain striker Vangsgaard superbly headed home.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0 as Bredgaard coolly found the top corner after Angharad James gave the ball away in her own box.

The hosts missed several chances to kill the game and ended up sweating as Wales gave themselves a lifeline.

This time there was an error in the Denmark defence as Isabella Bryld Obaze's poor touch allowed Wales to win the ball back and Fishlock fired home from Sophie Ingle's pass.

Grainger told BBC Wales: "One of the things we want to do in these games is keep improving as a team, we know what our longer-term goal is and with performances like that we will get there.

"The difference between Denmark and us is a big gap but it's one we are determined to close, it will take time.

"We are going to qualify for a major tournament. The realism about what sort of team Denmark are and how we finished the game are really positive. At 2-0 at half-time we could have folded.

"We are focused on what we're here to do, the Nations League is a step for us, it's part of a process, we know where we are and where we want to be.

"It's the first time playing in League A, we earned the right to be here. We're the lowest ranked team here and we want to stay, we have to keep perspective.

"We know what the plan is, we don't want to play in League B and stand here saying we have won four games in a row. We want to be in League A and qualify for the Euros, it's as simple as that."

Maxwell earns Northern Ireland draw with Hungary

Image: Northern Ireland's Danielle Maxwell (centre) celebrates scoring the equaliser

Danielle Maxwell's equaliser rescued a point for Northern Ireland as they drew 1-1 with Hungary in their Nations League clash at Seaview.

A strong start for the visitors was rewarded when Dora Zeller struck in the 56th minute, but Maxwell's powerful strike levelled the score in the 79th minute and they pushed for a winner with Simone Magill going close twice in the late stages.

The two sides had met on Friday in Gyor as Hanna Nemeth's stoppage-time winner handed Hungary a 3-2 victory and Tuesday's point means Northern Ireland remain third in the Group B1 table, a point behind their opponents.

A quiet start soon livened up when Sarah McFadden's shot from a corner was saved, but the rebound allowed Emoke Papai to burst through the home defence and Shannon Turner made a solid save to turn the ball behind.

Zeller proved to be a threat for Hungary, coming close twice after firing over the bar before poking an effort wide of the post from a free-kick.

Image: Nadene Caldwell (left) and Rebecca McKenna are dejected

The visitors threatened again as Henrietta Csiszar crossed the ball to Evelin Fenyvesi, but Turner was equal to it with a diving save to catch the ball and Northern Ireland quickly had a good effort at the other end when McFadden sliced the ball narrowly wide of goal.

However, Hungary took the lead in the 55th minute with a stunning corner from Zeller, as her set-piece beat everyone in the six-yard area to curl into the net.

The hosts then found the equaliser in the 79th minute with an excellent strike from Maxwell, who cut just inside the box and fired past Reka Szocs, who was unable to keep the ball out despite just getting her fingertips to it.

The hosts pushed for a winner after a brilliant pass from McFadden found Magill down the centre, but the forward blasted the ball wide and had another great chance smothered by Szocs just moments later.

Hungary were also on the hunt and Zeller looked to have the final say after cutting in on the left, but some smart defending from Rebecca McKenna cleared the danger for Northern Ireland to earn a point.