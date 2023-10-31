Belgium Women 3-2 England Women: Lionesses beaten again in Nations League with Alex Greenwood suffering head injury

England's hopes of reaching the Nations League finals - and the 2024 Olympics - were dealt a further blow after a 3-2 defeat to Belgium, with the match overshadowed by a head injury to Alex Greenwood.

It will go down as a famous win for Belgium and another notch for the Red Flames who had already beaten the Netherlands in this Nations League campaign, as well as redemption after a 1-0 defeat to the Lionesses in Leicester on Friday.

Belgium went ahead after nine minutes through a fine Laura De Neve free-kick which was curled around a questionable England wall.

But the game was paused for 13 minutes soon after following a clash of heads between Greenwood and Jassina Blom. After careful medical attention, the England defender was stretchered off, but is conscious and talking as she continues to be monitored.

The Lionesses came roaring back into the tie in their best spell towards the end of the first half. Lucy Bronze (38) flicked home a fine header, before Fran Kirby saw England ahead (44) on her first international start in over a year.

Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert (45+6) scored the first of her two goals just before the break to level for the hosts. And grabbed the vital winner from the penalty spot Georgia Stanway's handball with five minutes of normal time remaining.

England have now dropped to third place in Nations League Group A1 with six points, one place and point behind Belgium. The Netherlands are two points clear at the top after beating Scotland 1-0.

More to follow...

What's next?

England's final two Nations League games take place in December. The Lionesses face the Netherlands - who beat them in September - at Wembley on Friday December 1.

Their final Group A1 fixture will be on Tuesday December 5 against Scotland at Hampden Park. Sarina Wiegman's side may need a win there to qualify for the Nations League finals and keep Team GB's hopes of reaching the 2024 Olympics alive.