Alex Greenwood: England defender stretchered off after suffering head injury in Nations League contest with Belgium

Alex Greenwood was carried off on a stretcher after being involved in a clash of heads during England's Nations League match against Belgium in Leuven.

Defender Greenwood collided with Belgian forward Jassina Blom with around 20 minutes of the contest gone, leaving both players down on the turf.

Greenwood then received treatment on the field for about 10 minutes before being placed on a stretcher and taken off, with Jess Carter coming on as her replacement. Blom was able to continue with a head bandage.

Sky Sports News understands Greenwood is "conscious and talking". The 30-year-old is being monitored by medical personnel at the stadium in Leuven.

Reporting on the incident, Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh said: "This is not anything you are ever likely to see on a football pitch.

"Blom is being taped up and has walked over to the bench, but Greenwood is surrounded by doctors and paramedics, with the stretcher and oxygen on for the England defender.

Image: Greenwood was carried off on a stretcher in Belgium

"Here is hoping this is all done with the abundance of caution and it is not a long-term injury for Greenwood, who has been superb for England this year.

"Credit has to go to both medical teams and the local paramedics at the Den Dreef Stadium. Nothing but caution and care taken over both players, and especially Greenwood.

"She was given a standing ovation from every fan as she was carried off. England now have to get used to a new defensive formation too with Carter on the pitch."

Reporting from the Den Dreef Stadium, Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui added: "There's real concern for Alex Greenwood here.

Image: Lucy Bronze grabbed the equaliser for England

"The defender has been down for some time and continues to be horizontal on the turf.

"It's not the first time she's suffered a head injury playing for her country, another reason the medical team is taking its time.

"She's now being slid on to a stretcher, senior players including Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh won't leave her side until she's taken off the pitch."

Having been a goal down at the time of the incident via Laura De Neve's free-kick, the Lionesses went on to turn things around, with goals from Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby putting them 2-1 up heading into first-half stoppage time.

Tessa Wullaert then brought things back level with an equaliser in the additional period.