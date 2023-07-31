Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2023

Tuesday 31st October

Sky Bet League One
Derby County 0 0 19:45 Northampton Town
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 9/2
Lincoln City 0 0 19:45 Oxford United
Home 11/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Charlton Athletic
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 2/1
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Cambridge United
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Morecambe
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Carabao Cup
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Middlesbrough
Home 13/2 19/5 Away 2/5
Mansfield Town 0 0 19:45 Port Vale
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 3/1
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 19:45 Ross County
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 17/4
Spanish Copa del Rey
Mensajero 0 0 19:00 Espanyol
Varea 0 0 19:00 Levante
Cacereño 0 0 19:45 Castellón
Lorca Deportiva 0 0 20:00 Eibar
Manacor 0 0 20:00 Las Palmas
Talavera de la Reina 0 0 20:00 Almeria
EFL Trophy
Peterborough United 0 0 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur U21
Bradford City 0 0 19:30 Manchester City U21
Newport County AFC 0 0 19:30 West Ham United U21
Salford City 0 0 19:30 Manchester United U21
Scottish Championship
Airdrieonians 0 0 19:45 Dundee United
Home 4/1 3/1 Away 8/15
Morton 0 0 19:45 Raith Rovers
Home 15/8 2/1 Away 11/8
Partick Thistle 0 0 19:45 Ayr United
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 5/2
The FA Trophy
AFC Totton 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Hythe Town 0 0 19:45 Ramsgate
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Bracknell Town
UEFA Womens Nations League
Azerbaijan Women 3 0 12:00 Montenegro Women FT
Georgia Women 0 3 13:00 Lithuania Women FT
Slovakia Women 1 0 14:30 Romania Women
Ukraine Women 1 0 15:00 Greece Women
Croatia Women 0 2 16:00 Finland Women
Czech Republic Women 0 1 16:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina Women
Estonia Women 1 0 16:00 Armenia Women
Kosovo Women 2 0 16:00 North Macedonia Women
Moldova Women 0 0 16:00 Latvia Women
Turkey Women 1 0 16:00 Luxembourg Women
Slovenia Women 0 0 16:30 Belarus Women
Albania Women 0 0 17:00 Republic of Ireland Women
Denmark Women 0 0 17:00 Wales Women
Sweden Women 0 0 17:30 Italy Women
Andorra Women 0 0 18:00 Malta Women
Faroe Islands Women 0 0 18:00 Cyprus Women
Serbia Women 0 0 18:00 Poland Women
Switzerland Women 0 0 18:00 Spain Women
Portugal Women 0 0 18:15 Austria Women
Iceland Women 0 0 19:00 Germany Women
Northern Ireland Women 0 0 19:00 Hungary Women
Belgium Women 0 0 19:30 England Women
Scotland Women 0 0 19:45 Holland Women
France Women 0 0 20:00 Norway Women
Women's International Friendlies
Canada Women 0 0 22:30 Brazil Women
Welsh Premier League
The New Saints FC 0 0 19:45 Colwyn Bay
German DFB Cup
FC 08 Homburg 0 0 17:00 Greuther Furth
St Pauli 0 0 17:00 Schalke
Stuttgart 0 0 17:00 1. FC Union Berlin
Wolfsburg 0 0 17:00 RB Leipzig
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 19:45 Hamburg
Kaiserslautern 0 0 19:45 Cologne
M'gladbach 0 0 19:45 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Unterhaching 0 0 19:45 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Southern Premier League Central
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Telford United
Stratford Town 0 0 19:45 Hitchin Town
American MLS League
Seattle Sounders FC 2 0 01:00 FC Dallas FT
National League North
Boston United 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Buxton 0 0 19:45 Tamworth
Southern Premier League South
Poole Town P P 19:45 Salisbury FC
Winchester City 0 0 19:45 Walton & Hersham
Isthmian League
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 19:45 Enfield Town
Northern Premier League
Basford United 0 0 19:45 Lancaster City
Worksop 0 0 19:45 Guiseley
National League South
Dartford 0 0 19:45 Weston-s-Mare
Coppa Italia
Salernitana 0 0 17:00 Sampdoria
Bologna 0 0 20:00 Verona

