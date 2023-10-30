Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui in Belgium:"We’ve all gotten used to Mary Earps’ brilliance for England and Man United. Yet again, she was needed on Friday night to pull off some fantastic saves."Having followed both England men and women, I’ve never known a goalkeeper to get such a star reaction as Mary Earps right now - the fans chant her name every time she touches the ball."She is a leader not just on the pitch - she is one of England’s best players – and is seen as an absolute star in this team. The fans have really taken to Earps over the last 12 months and it’s really interesting to see."It’s fascinating because England know they can rely on their No1, but they don’t want to. The fact they’re changing their defence now and bringing Niamh Charles to try and change things… It looks like she will be England’s new left-back."England’s defence and how they shape up is something to look for in the next few matches."