Euro 2024: Who should start for Scotland against Hungary?

Scotland need to beat Hungary at Euro 2024 if they are to make history and progress from the group stages for the first time, but who should start in Stuttgart on Sunday at 8pm?

After a dismal start against Germany, their battling draw with Switzerland means Steve Clarke's side still have a chance of reaching the last 16.

There will be at least one change after Kieran Tierney was ruled out following a hamstring injury during Wednesday's match in Cologne.

Scott McKenna was the player to come on for the Arsenal defender. Will he start or should Liam Cooper be given a chance?

Grant Hanley who started in place of Ryan Porteous against Switzerland. With the Watford defender still suspended, does Hanley start again? And will Billy Gilmour be handed another start after he came in for the draw on matchday two?

Image: Kieran Tierney was forced off in Cologne

Clarke has a decision to make up front with Che Adams yet to impress at the tournament. Lawrence Shankland is waiting for his big chance and after his 32 goals for Hearts last season - could he be the player to score in this make-or-break tie?

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway was a late call-up to the squad and make his debut in their final warm-up match against Finland. Could the 21-year-old offer Scotland some much-needed pace?

Scotland's record vs Hungary

Scotland have never played Hungary in a competitive match before, with the sides only facing each other twice in a friendly.

Image: Jack Hendry made his Scotland debut against Hungary in 2018

Jack Hendry made his debut in their last meeting in Budapest in 2018. Scotland won on that occasion thanks to a second-half goal from Matt Phillips.

Berti Vogts was in charge when the Scots lost 3-0 at Hampden Park in 2005. Goalkeeper David Marshall scored an own goal to compound the misery.