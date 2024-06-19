Euro 2024- Kris Boyd says Scotland 'did the nation proud' as Switzerland draw keeps last 16 hopes alive

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd said Steve Clarke's side "did the nation proud" after they kept their Euro 2024 last 16 hopes alive with a draw against Switzerland.

The Sky Sports pundit labelled their 5-1 defeat to Germany in the tournament opener as "embarrassing" but was quick to heap praise on the players after their much-improved performance in their second Group A match.

A win against Hungary on Sunday would likely see Scotland progress beyond the group stages at a major tournament for the first time.

They went in front early on when Scott McTominay dispatched Callum McGregor's cut-back, via a deflection off Fabian Schar, following a rapid counter-attack.

Switzerland soon levelled through veteran Xherdan Shaqiri, who produced a brilliant, first-time finish from the edge of the box after pouncing on Anthony Ralston's loose pass.

"There were questions and criticism after the performance on Friday night and rightly so," Boyd told Sky Sports News.

"Tonight they've responded and it's been more like Scotland, right in their faces.

"Switzerland are no mugs at this level but they've more than matched them and they come away with a draw.

"Yes they rode their luck at times but I think Steve Clarke will be relatively happy with that result.

"From where we were on Friday night there had to be a response and we've got that this evening.

"There were probably a few harsh words flying around the training ground over the last few days, but that's life of a footballer. There are ups and downs.

"Scotland have shown they can compete at this level. It's a quick turnaround but they've done the nation proud tonight."

Clarke: We got what we expected

Scotland manager Steve Clarke:

"That's what we expected. This is the way we've been playing as a team the last three or four years and it's why we're here at a major tournament.

"We knew what we had to do, the players knew what they had to do. I thought it was a good team performance against a good opponent.

"It's just about doing better all the time. Sometimes as a footballer or a manager it doesn't go your way, and it certainly didn't go our way on Friday night. Tonight was just about getting back to what we're good at.

"The reality is, when the draw was made and we were drawn against the host nation in the opening game, you're looking at the second two games in the group and thinking 'maybe that's where the points are going to come from' and that's the way it's turned out."