Scotland squad: Craig Gordon returns but John McGinn out for Nations League matches

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been recalled to the Scotland squad for their Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal.

The 41-year-old missed out on a place at Euro 2024, however, has reclaimed the No 1 spot at Hearts following a double leg break - meaning there is no place for club team-mate Zander Clark.

Head coach Steve Clarke has also given first call-ups to defenders Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen and Preston North End's Liam Lindsay, plus West Ham midfielder Andy Irving.

Image: Liam Lindsay of Preston North End is one of three new call ups

However, Clarke will be without defender Scott McKenna, Aston Villa captain John McGinn and striker Tommy Conway all due to injury.

Image: John McGinn has 18 goals in 71 caps but misses out due to injury

Elsewhere, the likes of Sturm Graz defender Max Johnston, who was in the last squad, and Rangers' Connor Barron, who was a late call-up, miss out of the senior group and are likely to join up with the U21s.

Who else is in the squad?

Image: Che Adams (left) is back in the 23-man squad

Alongside Gordon and No 1 Angus Gunn, uncapped Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken retains his place in the group after a late call-up last month.

Ryan Gauld of Vancouver Whitecaps, Middlesbrough's Ben Doak and Lewis Morgan of New York Red Bulls all keep their places too after substitute appearances in the defeats against Poland and Portugal.

Striker Che Adams - who has scored four goals in his last six games at Torino - returns to the 23-man squad after missing the last camp due to a knock - alongside Birmingham City's Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland, who scored his first goal of the season in Hearts' draw against Ross County.

Can Scotland end that long wait for a win?

Clarke will hope the upcoming games against Croatia and Portugal will see Scotland end the longest winless run in the nation's history.

The team have lost five and drawn three of their last eight competitive fixtures. Including friendlies, that run stands at just one win - against Gibraltar - in 14 matches.

On paper those late defeats to Poland and Portugal would suggest there is little reason to be optimistic. However, when you look at the more positive approach on the pitch, a new 4-2-3-1 formation and fresh faces getting their opportunity to make a mark - there is yet reason to believe for the Tartan Army.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Jon McCracken (Dundee)

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Liam Lindsay (Preston North End), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

