Caroline Weir: Real Madrid & Scotland star targets Euro 2025 qualification after ACL injury

Caroline Weir is "desperate" to guide Scotland to Euro 2025 qualification after recovering from the "toughest" period of her career.

The Real Madrid midfielder ruptured her ACL while on international duty in September 2023 and has returned to Pedro Martinez-Losa's squad as Scotland take on Hungary in a play-off double header - with the first leg on Friday in Budapest.

Should Scotland progress from that tie, they will face either Montenegro or Finland for a place at next summer's Euros in Switzerland.

"I feel great to be back. I've been looking forward to this camp for a number of weeks now," said the former Arsenal player.

"The injury was by far the toughest thing I've had to go through in my career. There were so many ups and downs, and it definitely wasn't a simple journey to recovery.

"Some days it felt fine, other days there were some tough times.

"Looking back, I've learnt a lot, and, in some ways, I do feel grateful for a slight change in perspective coming back."

The 102-time capped midfielder has already represented her country at two major tournaments but admits that a third qualification could surpass her current proudest achievements in the sport.

"Qualifying for the Euros is No 1 priority. It would mean everything," she continued.

"I've been fortunate enough to be at a World Cup and at a Euros, that just makes you want it more once you've had a taste of it.

"The World Cup in France in 2019 was amazing, not just to be part of the team but to see what it did in Scotland.

"The support we gathered throughout the country and what it did for girls and women's football. All these things are knock-on effects of qualifying for a major tournament.

"We are so determined as a squad to see that happen again. It's the pinnacle, it's the top for me. Representing Scotland every time is such an honour.

"I missed it so much. I feel very lucky and happy to be back and I'm desperate to go to the Euros next year."

Weir has started the season in fine form, scoring four goals in 10 matches for Las Blancas.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch came against some familiar faces as she dispatched one into the top corner from 25-yards against Celtic in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

"I was following Celtic through the qualifying campaign, and I was really happy to see them do so well," added Weir.

"I really wanted them in the draw. I thought it would be so cool to play against a Scottish team while playing for Real Madrid as a Scottish player.

"It took me back to my childhood a little bit. Growing up a Dunfermline fan, I've been on the end of some big defeats by Celtic, so it did feel good to beat them and score."