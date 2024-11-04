Scotland squad: John McGinn, Tommy Conway return for Nations League matches as Steve Clarke makes five changes to squad

Aston Villa captain John McGinn and Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway have been named in Scotland's squad for their final Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland.

Head coach Steve Clarke has made five changes to the group that were called up for their previous double-header with defenders Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna also returning.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker - who has yet to feature for the Premier League club this season - is a surprise inclusion as he earns his first senior call-up.

Image: Cieran Slicker made 17 appearances for the Scotland under-21 side

Clarke's side - who have won just one of their last 16 matches - will take some confidence from their draw at home to Portugal last time out but do find themselves bottom of group A1 after three defeats from four.

Who else is in and out?

Image: Steve Clarke has named a 25-man squad for the matches against Croatia and Poland

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 41, is set to add to his 77 Scotland caps - with No 1 Angus Gunn still injured. Joining him and Slicker is Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie who keeps his place in the squad, meaning there is no spot for Dundee's Jon McCracken.

Celtic's Greg Taylor - who was in the previous squad before withdrawing through injury - is back, with Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie dropping out.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay also drops out due to the return of Hendry and McKenna, who has recovered from injury that kept him out of matches against Croatia and Portugal.

Image: Jack Hendry is back in the Scotland squad for the first time since Euro 2024

Rangers' Connor Barron was a late addition to Clarke's last squad and keeps his place in the senior set-up in place of Celtic's James Forrest, while McGinn's return means West Ham midfielder Andy Irving drops out.

Tommy Conway returns after missing the last camp, and with Lawrence Shankland fit again, Aberdeen's Kevin Nibset misses out following his return to the international fold last month.

Image: Tommy Conway is back in the squad having scored four goals for Middlesbrough this season

Elsewhere, Che Adams is included despite coming off after 17 minutes of Torino's defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday, with Birmingham City's Lyndon Dykes the fourth forward in the group.

The camp has come too soon for Lewis Ferguson - who returned to action with Bologna on Saturday after six months out due to an ACL injury - with Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey also out.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town)

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Connor Barron (Rangers), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)