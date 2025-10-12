Steve Clarke delivers damning Scotland verdict despite win over Belarus: 'Most disappointed I've been in 72 games'

Steve Clarke said Scotland's "head-scratcher" of a performance in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus was the most disappointed he has felt since taking charge of the national team.

It was a momentous night for Clarke at Hampden Park as he took charge of the national side for a record-breaking 72nd time, and it looked to be all positive when striker Che Adams scored after 15 minutes, but the home side failed to kick on.

Belarus had a goal disallowed in the second half for a foul on Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay in the build-up before the Napoli star struck in the 84th minute with a finish from 10 yards.

But Belarus substitute Hleb Kuchko's strike in added time brought more nerves back to the unimpressed Tartan Army and some boos were heard at full-time.

Nevertheless, home wins over Greece and Belarus in the October double-header mean the Scots have 10 points from 12 and they are already guaranteed a play-off place, but they are targeting top spot as they prepare to travel to Greece and host Denmark next month to conclude the quickfire qualification campaign.

Clarke, whose side now need just two wins to qualify for the World Cup, said: "I'm really disappointed - really, really disappointed.

"It's possibly as disappointed as I've been over the whole 72 games. We just didn't turn up.

"But before I go down that route, and you start asking me questions about why I'm feeling like that, it's also to point out that performances don't get you qualification. And tonight was certainly not a performance.

"But we got three points and that's six points from the double-header so we're really pleased about that, as everyone with a Scottish connection will be.

"But the performance was way below par.

'It's a head-scratcher'

Image: Scotland remain unbeaten in Group C

Clarke continued: "It's a head-scratcher. But I'll go away, I'll have a look, and we'll analyse it.

"We'll look at what we have to do better and how we can be more cohesive as a team without the ball.

"And how we have to be better as a team when we have possession.

"I've told them that in the dressing room, so they know what my feelings are.

"But I've got a great faith in them and I trust them absolutely. And I know that next month they'll be a different animal."

'Why would the players be nervous?'

Image: Scotland's Che Adams celebrates after scoring a goal against Belarus

Asked If nerves had played a part, the former Reading, West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: "They can't be nervous. Why would they be nervous? Most of them have played in big games before.

"I don't think you can blame nerves. If it's nerves, I think I'll need to speak to the doctor."

Despite another three points towards the 2026 finals in North America next summer, the Tartan Army vented their frustrations at the end of the game.

Clarke said: "That seems to be the way of the modern game. Everything now is instant. Everyone has an opinion in the first minute of the game, the 10th minute of the game, the 20th.

"Everyone has a different opinion depending on how the game flows.

"If the fans were disappointed with the performance tonight, they should take a little comfort in the fact the head coach was also disappointed."

'It doesn't feel like a win'

Image: Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after scoring to make it 2-0

Scotland captain Andy Robertson was equally as critical of his side's display against Belarus.

"It doesn't feel good," he told BBC Scotland.

"We can be honest with that. It doesn't feel like a win at the minute and I think you can see that by our reaction at the end which is hugely frustrating. The performance is nowhere near where we need it to be.

"At the start of the week we would have taken the six points and we can look back in November at where we are [and be pleased with it] but currently walking off the pitch it doesn't feel good.

"We gave them far too many chances. I don't know if we were tired from Thursday night, we put a lot into that one, but that's no excuse.

"We weren't good on or off the ball, at times we did well. We could have, with slightly better decision-making, had a couple more chances.

"It's a hugely frustrating night, we felt that in the stands, I didn't quite understand it on Thursday but I understand it tonight. We'll take that on board but come November we've got the chance to go to a World Cup and that's what we're focused on."

McKenna reveals Clarke half-time fury Scotland defender Scott McKenna revealed head coach Clarke was "furious" with the players at half-time:



"The three points are absolutely massive.



"I think performance wise we let ourselves down tonight, the only positive we can take is that we scored two goals and managed to get three points.



"At half-time the manager came in but he was absolutely furious with us.



"We didn't win any first balls, didn't win any second balls either. Belarus probably looked more dangerous than us over the 90 minutes."

McGinn sees 'wild' side of Clarke

Meanwhile, John McGinn saw a "wild" side of Clarke he had never witnessed before as Scotland laboured in the manager's record-breaking 72nd game in charge.

"At half-time, and deservedly so, was the wildest I've seen him in 72 games," McGinn said. "But he's been brilliant not just for me, but for the country and the group.

"I think he has a lot of games left in him yet. A huge milestone but he's rightly angry. But he has again got us in a great position in a qualifying group. That can't be forgotten."

Clarke earned a round of applause from his players for his achievement when he returned to the dressing room after the match, but his mood was only slightly better.

"I think he was a bit more disappointed than angry," McGinn said. "At half-time you have things to improve and work on.

"Was it a wee bit better in the second half? Probably not. We're not naïve enough to think that. But what we did do is get over the line.

"We know exactly what we need to do next month, two wins and we're there."