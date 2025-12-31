Steve Clarke: Scotland boss on World Cup 'vindication' after criticism, USA plans, talks with Newcastle's Harvey Barnes and more

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ended 2024 with some fans criticising his style of play, squad selection and more following a winless Euros campaign in Germany.

However, it was at that point the 62-year-old decided to shut out the critics, stick to his plan and be "stubborn" in order to help Scotland reach the World Cup.

Fast-forward one year, and he delivered.

His squad are heading to next summer's finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada - and in turn Clarke has become the first Scotland boss to lead the men's side to three major tournaments.

That unforgettable win over Denmark, which sealed Scotland's spot at the World Cup, was "vindication" for Clarke.

Now, attention turns to pre-tournament friendlies, base camps, and potential new call-ups amid the prospect of Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes ditching England to pledge his allegiance to Scotland.

Well, just over one month after sealing qualification, the national team boss sat down with Sky Sports' Luke Shanley to discuss all of that and more...

Are you still pinching yourself, do you reflect a lot, or is it now about looking forward?

Image: Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 in a thrilling game to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

"A little mixture. I don't pinch myself, I was there, I know it happened.

"I was also pretty confident it could happen, because I trust my players. We knew that [we had a chance] if we could get the Denmark game to be a decider. That was the situation that we spoke about in the build-up to the group - to try and make that the pivotal game.

"We managed to do that. We didn't quite expect to do it in the manner we did. It was a crazy game.

Image: Scott McTominay's incredible bicycle kick gave Scotland an early lead against Denmark

"I've still got great feelings about the game, the night, the way it finished. I think most of the country has similar feelings.

"But on the back of that, your head starts to turn into thinking about the logistics, the base camps, the training camps, the schedule, friendlies, the build-up, squad selections.

"There's been a lot going on inside this little head that's kept me busy enough."

Three qualifications out of four, how proud are you of that record?

"I think the qualifying record of this current group of players, myself and the current group of players, is really good.

"The record in friendlies is not so good, but the record in qualifying is up there.

"We didn't make World Cup 2022. It was a massive disappointment, but it was something we spoke about at the time. It was something we spoke about moving forward.

"I spoke about it before the Denmark game to the players, saying you have to remember the pain that we felt, missing out on the previous chance to go to a World Cup and make sure we didn't suffer the same pain this time - and we didn't."

How have you picked up on what you've done for the country in terms of that feel-good factor?

"Obviously, I've got family and friends up here, so they keep me informed. World Cup fever, they keep talking about.

"The number of people that come up to you and just want to shake your hand and say thank you and well done, which is pretty good. It's pretty special to feel that.

"You're walking through the airport and every second person wants to shake your hand, but also every second person wants to know if you've got any tickets.

"The answer to that one is always no, because tickets are pretty tight.

"Even in America, going through the airports, there's always a Scotsman somewhere that wants to come over and get a picture or just say well done.

"I think it shows the magnitude of the achievement that this group of players have done for their country. It's been pretty special."

How does the preparation ramp up for the World Cup from now?

"I'm just back from America, looking at some potential base camps.

"We're not high on the list of priorities when it comes to getting the top-end base camps, so we have to wait and see what we're going to get.

"Then it's a matter of weighing up between logistics, how long to travel, and how close you are to the stadiums that we're going to play in.

"I was hoping with two games in Boston we'd be able to base close up there, but from what I've seen on the catalogue, there are not too many bases that are up there.

"Some of the better bases are a little bit further away, where you'd have to travel in on matchday minus two.

"So there's quite a lot to weigh up in terms of getting the base right. You want somewhere where the players are not going to feel as though they're isolated. There's an issue around getting players' families out.

"There's quite a lot to think about in terms of logistics around the tournament.

"I've got a better idea, having had a look at a few bases. We'll also be looking for a pre-base camp in America, so we'll look to finish the season here with a send-off game for Hampden.

Image: The full groups for the 2026 World Cup

"Hopefully, we'll get a pre-base camp out in America, somewhere preferably really hot, really sweaty and really sticky, so that the players can acclimatise as much as they can for the matches.

"We'll try and organise a friendly out there just the week before the tournament starts, and then into the tournament itself. A lot to organise, but it's fantastic to be in a position where we can organise.

"We're not worrying about March play-offs. It was great to be at the draw and see the name Scotland with no asterisks next to it."

What did you think of the draw?

Image: Scotland played Brazil in their opening World Cup match in 1998

"It is similar to 1998, very tough.

"Brazil ranked fifth in the world, Morocco ranked 11th. Morocco, probably, by the time the tournament comes around, will be inside the top 10 because I would expect them to do really well in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Scotland's World Cup Group C games Haiti vs Scotland - June 14, Boston, 2am (UK time)

Scotland vs Morocco - June 19, Boston, 11pm (UK time)

Scotland vs Brazil - June 24, Miami, 11pm (UK time)

"It is the first time Haiti are there since 1974, so they will be determined to go there and do their country proud.

"We can expect three tough games. I think if you get to any major tournament, you know the games are going to be tough. This time will be no exception."

Do you see your squad as pretty set, or do you think there'll be many new faces in it?

Image: McTominay led the celebrations after that sensational victory over Denmark

"I think when you look, there's always space for somebody else in the squad. I'm always quite a loyal coach to my players, but that loyalty has to work both ways.

"You're not going to be in the squad just because I'm loyal to the players. They have to continue to perform at the level that they've always performed.

"There's always a space for an outsider, somebody that comes from nowhere and suddenly hits a rich vein of form.

"Going back to the last Euros, it would be somebody like James Forrest, who suddenly, towards the end of that season, found a really good level of form that got him into the squad.

Image: James Forrest was at Euro 2024 after impressing with Celtic at the end of last season

"There's always one or two that pop up from nowhere that suddenly force their way into the squad.

"Normally, a squad is 23 players, then it goes to 26, so there's suddenly three extra places.

"I'm loyal to my squad, but they have to deserve to be there."

So much talk about Harvey Barnes, is that something that you have approached with him, or would it have to be the other way around?

"It's just pretty open, that's how it is.

"Harvey was asked about it in an interview; he was pretty non-committal. I've been asked about it in an interview, and I'm going to be pretty non-committal.

"You never know how these things are going to pan out.

"I spoke to Harvey a couple of years ago about possibly coming and joining the Scotland squad. At the time, he'd moved to Newcastle, he felt he had a chance of being involved with England, and we decided just to leave it there, and that's the situation."

Do you think qualifying for the World Cup is a vindication of you, your approach and your tenure at Scotland, because you came in for criticism after the Euros?

"Football now is very short-term. You win a game, you're great, you lose a game, you're rubbish. There are big extremes.

"After the last Euros, I personally felt the criticism was a little bit over the top.

"I'm quite stubborn. I rode it out, and I decided I knew what I wanted to do. I trust my players, we knew we hadn't done what we wanted to do in the Euros, but I also knew that this group of players could get to a World Cup. It's what I wanted to do, it's what they wanted to do.

Image: Scotland picked up just one point at Euro 2024 as they finished bottom of Group A

"You just see it out. There comes a time when you have to close out the critics. I've always been pretty clear in my mind what I wanted to do.

"It doesn't always make other people happy, but I think now if you look at it and you're talking about making other people happy - I think this group of players, myself, my coaching staff - we've made the country happy.

"So, yes, there is a little bit of vindication in there somewhere."