Wales boss Ryan Giggs unconcerned over Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future

Ryan Giggs says he is unconcerned by speculation surrounding the future of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale ahead of Wales' European Championship qualifiers in June.

The Welshman has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer after an alleged falling out with Zinedine Zidane, following reports that the Real manager admitted Bale was not part of his plans for next season.

Manchester United and Bale's former club Tottenham are two clubs who are thought to be interested in the 29 year-old's signature.

Despite the continued uncertainty regarding his club football next season, Giggs insists these issues will have no baring on his international form when Wales face Croatia and Hungary on June 8 and 11.

Giggs said: "He's at a great club. I don't get myself involved with whats happening at club level, all I am worried about and focused on is getting Gareth firing for these qualifying games in June.

"He's shown the world that he is a world-class player, whether he is in Spain or somewhere else, my focus is on whether he can turn up fit like he did last week."

Bale has been named but Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey was left out of the Wales squad to face Croatia and Hungry next month.

Giggs' side face two challenging qualifying tests in June as the Euro 2016 semi-finalists look to continue their winning start to their campaign; they have recorded a 1-0 home victory against Slovakia during the campaign so far which leaves them currently second in Group E.

"Its two important games against two good teams, Hungary have just beaten Croatia and were unlucky against Slovakia, this is a competitive group," Giggs added.

"It's tough because it's two away games because the two teams have shown quality."

