Gareth Bale needs help from Wales team-mates, says Tom Lawrence

Gareth Bale needs his Wales team-mates to "chip in and help the team", according to forward Tom Lawrence.

Following many months of uncertainty over his future, Bale ended a scoring drought stretching back to March 16 with a brace in Real Madrid's 2-2 La Liga draw at Villarreal on Sunday, although Wales' talisman was then sent off in stoppage time.

The 30-year-old will put his club commitments on pause as he looks to guide Wales to Euro 2020, however, they trail leaders Hungary by six points in Group E and are three adrift of Croatia and Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

Ryan Giggs has been boosted by the fact that Bale, Daniel James and Harry Wilson have all been among the goals at club level this season and Lawrence feels his team-mates need to be more supportive of Bale on the international stage.

Lawrence said: "We can't leave it all down to Gareth himself, other players have got to chip in and help the team.

"There's a few of us pushing for a start on Friday and we'll all be looking forward to getting on the pitch.

"When he (Bale) is playing he's one of the world's best. Every time he can get on the pitch for Wales is a bonus.

"It always helps when you're playing games. When you're not match-fit it's never easy to come and play games."

Lawrence has extra motivation to reach next year's competition as he missed out at Euro 2016 when Wales qualified for their first tournament since 1958 and reached the semi-finals in France.

The 25-year-old tore ankle ligaments having been part of the pre-tournament training squad in Portugal.

He said: "It was a tough time. You're looking forward to going to the Euros and for that to be halted by an injury is never nice.

"I'd love to play in a major tournament. It was my biggest learning curve in missing the Euros and dealing with that.

"Since then I've come on a long way. It would be nice to get in there again."

Wales face Azerbaijan in their next Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday before a friendly against Belarus in Cardiff three days later, live on Sky Sports Premier League.