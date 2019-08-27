Wales News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Aaron Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad for Azerbaijan and Belarus matches

Last Updated: 27/08/19 1:52pm

Aaron Ramsey is out of Wales' upcoming matches
Aaron Ramsey is out of Wales' upcoming matches

Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the European Qualifier against Azerbaijan and the following friendly clash with Belarus.

Ryan Giggs has called up Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt from the under-21 team to replace the Juventus midfielder.

Wales vs Azerbaijan

September 6, 2019, 7:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Ramsey has not featured competitively for Juventus this season since joining on a free transfer from Arsenal, and was not in the squad for their Serie A opener against Parma following a summer of recovering from the hamstring injury which prematurely ended his Gunners career.

Also See:

The Welshman has had just 20 minutes of first-team action, playing in a pre-season game against Triestina.

The Football Association of Wales announced the news on Tuesday, though no official reason was given.

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if 2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK