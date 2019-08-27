Aaron Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad for Azerbaijan and Belarus matches

Aaron Ramsey is out of Wales' upcoming matches

Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the European Qualifier against Azerbaijan and the following friendly clash with Belarus.

Ryan Giggs has called up Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt from the under-21 team to replace the Juventus midfielder.

Ramsey has not featured competitively for Juventus this season since joining on a free transfer from Arsenal, and was not in the squad for their Serie A opener against Parma following a summer of recovering from the hamstring injury which prematurely ended his Gunners career.

The Welshman has had just 20 minutes of first-team action, playing in a pre-season game against Triestina.

The Football Association of Wales announced the news on Tuesday, though no official reason was given.