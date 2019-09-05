Daniel James: Manchester United winger can help take Wales burden off Gareth Bale, says Ryan Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says the emergence of Daniel James could help ease the pressure on superstar Gareth Bale.

Wales take on Azerbaijan in a crucial European Qualifier on Friday at Cardiff City Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League, having lost their last two games of the campaign against Hungary and Croatia

James has scored three goals in four Premier League games since his move to Manchester United from Swansea this summer, while Bale scored twice against Villarreal for Real Madrid on Sunday.

Giggs is hoping James' early-season form can help take the burden off Wales' all-time record goalscorer going forward.

"They are both playing and are in good form, both are scoring. I think they are both looking forward to being involved in the game," he said.

"Dan has got off to a great start to his Manchester United career but also he has been great for us in the last few games - especially during the summer under difficult circumstances.

"It's not only about Gareth. Obviously with what Gareth has done, the capabilities he has got, the pressure and spotlight is always on him.

"I want to bring that pressure off him, we can't rely on him in every game. We have other talent in the squad."

James, 21, is already United's top scorer in the Premier League after his first four appearances but Giggs insists he is not surprised by the winger's rapid development at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former United players believes the management at United will help James fulfil his full potential while helping him keep his "feet on the the ground".

Daniel James scored his third goal of the season last week's 1-1 draw against Southampton

"I haven't been surprised because he had a good pre-season, when you sign for a new club that's what you want," he continued.

"He's played nearly every game and when you score, or come on and score, that gives you a lift.

"It doesn't matter when you are in the world or what kind of ability you have, confidence is everything, confidence builds. We all know about what he is capable of, what he's done especially over the last eight or nine months. He just gets better and better.

"He is at the right club. Ole will look after him in the right way, he'll know when to play him . So no, I am not surprised. It is a club that loves wingers, they love players running at defenders and exciting the fans. I'm pleased for him, he won't get carried away, he's that sort of character.

"He's really down to earth and he is at the right club in regards to keeping his feet on the ground."