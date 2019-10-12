Wales will give Aaron Ramsey every chance to prove fitness for Croatia, says Ryan Giggs

Aaron Ramsey has not been ruled out of Wales' clash with Croatia

Aaron Ramsey faces a late fitness test ahead of Wales' European Qualifier against Croatia on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Ramsey suffered a thigh injury during Juventus' Serie A victory over Inter Milan last weekend and remained in Cardiff as Wales drew with Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday night.

Wales vs Croatia Live on

"We've not ruled him out," Wales boss Ryan Giggs said.

"He's on a different schedule [to the rest of the squad] obviously staying back and not travelling with the team to Slovakia.

"He stayed back with the physio, so we are just giving him all the time we can. We've still got 24 hours so we'll just see how he is tomorrow morning.

Giggs also confirmed that Wigan striker Kieffer Moore will be assessed ahead of the match after sustaining a knock against Slovakia on Thursday - where he scored the opening goal.

"We will look at Kieffer. He was in the wars the other night. We have to see how we freshen things up," Giggs added.

0:28 Kieffer Moore opens the scoring for Wales against Slovakia - his first international goal for Ryan Giggs' side Kieffer Moore opens the scoring for Wales against Slovakia - his first international goal for Ryan Giggs' side

Wales sit fourth in Group E, six points adrift of leaders Croatia and three behind second-placed Slovakia.

Giggs admits facing World Cup finalists Croatia is a tough test, saying: "They go into the game as favourites because of the players they've got.

"But that's balanced out a bit because we're at home. We need to be aggressive but recognise their counter-attacking threat."

0:15 Gareth Bale is looking ahead to Wales' home match against Croatia after drawing 1-1 in Slovakia in European Championship qualifying Gareth Bale is looking ahead to Wales' home match against Croatia after drawing 1-1 in Slovakia in European Championship qualifying

Gareth Bale echoed his manager's thoughts, backing the passionate home crowd to help overcome Croatia's strong head-to-head record against Wales.

"Croatia have always beaten us by one goal in the past," the Real Madrid man said. "But with the Welsh crowd as our 12th man we know we can we win this game."