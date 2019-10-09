Aaron Ramsey ruled out of Wales' European Qualifier vs Slovakia

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of the European Qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday due to injury.

The 28-year-old has remained in Cardiff in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness for Sunday's game against Croatia.

Ramsey was withdrawn from warming up at half-time during Juventus' 2-1 win at Inter Milan on Sunday after feeling what boss Maurizio Sarri described as "a twinge".

Wales currently sit fourth in Group E and a win over second-placed Slovakia on Thursday would take them level with a game in hand.

Ryan Giggs' side then face Croatia on Sunday, but it is unclear whether Ramsey will be fit enough to play any part at the Cardiff City Stadium.