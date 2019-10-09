Wales News

Aaron Ramsey ruled out of Wales' European Qualifier vs Slovakia

Watch Slovakia vs Wales from 7pm on Thursday live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 7.45pm

Last Updated: 09/10/19 6:34pm

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of the European Qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday due to injury.

The 28-year-old has remained in Cardiff in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness for Sunday's game against Croatia.

Ramsey was withdrawn from warming up at half-time during Juventus' 2-1 win at Inter Milan on Sunday after feeling what boss Maurizio Sarri described as "a twinge".

Wales currently sit fourth in Group E and a win over second-placed Slovakia on Thursday would take them level with a game in hand.

Ryan Giggs' side then face Croatia on Sunday, but it is unclear whether Ramsey will be fit enough to play any part at the Cardiff City Stadium.

