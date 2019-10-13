Aaron Ramsey out of Wales vs Croatia European Qualifier with thigh injury

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Wales' crucial European Qualifier against Croatia on Sunday evening after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

The midfielder sustained the problem playing for Juventus in their 2-1 win against Inter Milan last weekend.

Ramsey was forced to stay at home while his Wales team-mates earned a 1-1 draw in Slovakia on Thursday, and they will again be without him in Cardiff against Croatia, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.15pm.

The 28-year-old has not played for his country for nearly a year due to injury, with his last appearance coming in the 1-0 defeat to Albania in November 2018.

Wales are currently fourth in Group E as they bid to qualify for Euro 2020, although a win over Croatia could see them rise to second.

However, if Croatia win, they will open up a nine-point lead over Ryan Giggs' side.