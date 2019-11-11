Wales captain Ashley Williams keen to prove worth to Ryan Giggs

Ashley Williams is looking to help Wales get to next Summer's European Championship Finals

Ashley Williams is confident he has a big part to play as Wales try to reach Euro 2020 - even though he's barely featured for his country recently.

The 35-year-old has fallen behind Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon and Tom Lockyer in the pecking order of central defenders - but injury has ruled Rodon out, while Mepham hasn't featured for his club Bournemouth since September. With 86 caps to his name, Williams is ready to step back in.

"I'm just doing what I'm doing and the main thing for me is that I'm playing at Bristol City and playing well. That's my main focus and then it's on the gaffer (Ryan Giggs) whatever team he picks," he said.

"I was disappointed not to play against Slovakia and Croatia (last month), but my form is good. If I feel like I should play then the manager will know that."

Speaking ahead of the upcoming qualifiers with Azerbaijan and Hungary, which are live on Sky Sports, Williams said he will consider his international future at the end of the Euro 2020 campaign - but he hopes to be part of an exciting chapter in Welsh football before that.

"When I look back on my Wales career these are the camps and the games that are special," Williams added.

"The Hungary game in Cardiff will be incredible if we can win in Azerbaijan. I hope I'm wrong, but you can almost guarantee that the Azerbaijan game is not going to be a pretty affair.

"I remember going there many years ago when we won 1-0 with a Dave Edwards goal. It's a tricky place to get to with a long flight and it wasn't much fun. But that's the challenge of international football and hopefully we've got enough experience in the squad to manage a situation like that."

Giggs' side need to win their final two games to keep alive automatic qualification hopes. Even if they drop points Wales should make the Euro 2020 play-offs in March.

Gareth Bale has trained with Wales ahead of their Euro 2020 double header

Williams, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Manchester United winger Daniel James missed training on Monday after being involved for their clubs on Sunday- but Gareth Bale trained with the rest of the squad.

Bale has not played since suffering a calf injury during Wales' 1-1 draw against Croatia on October 13, continuing his rehabilitation away from the main Real group in recent weeks.