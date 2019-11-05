Gareth Bale in Wales squad for European Qualifiers despite injury concerns

Gareth Bale is included in the Wales squad, despite not featuring for Real Madrid in recent weeks

Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad for the decisive Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary despite a calf problem.

Real Madrid star Bale has not played since scoring in Wales' draw with Croatia on October 13 and might not feature for his country, despite his call up.

The 30-year-old's future at Real Madrid has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with reports on Monday linking him with a possible move to Manchester City.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said last week that Bale is "back out on the pitch working to get fit again", but he is unlikely to be involved in their Champions League tie with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has also been included after recovering from a thigh problem.

Ramsey is yet to feature in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifying campaign because of injury, but he made two substitute appearances for the Italian champions in the past week.

Chris Mepham has returned to the squad after missing last month's 1-1 draws against Slovakia and Croatia through injury, with Stoke midfielder Joe Allen included, although he will miss the Azerbaijan fixture through suspension.

Chris Mepham is back in Ryan Giggs' squad after injury

Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt has also been called up by Wales manager Ryan Giggs for the trip to Baku on November 16 and the home game with Hungary three days later.

MK Dons defender Regan Poole has also been called up by Giggs as Wales look to keep their direct qualification hopes alive.

They are fourth in Group E on eight points going into the latest round of matches but back-to-back victories would greatly boost their chances of making it to the European Championships.

Wales squad:

Goalkeepers - Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester), Davies (Stoke)

Defenders - Gunter (Reading), Williams (Bristol City), Davies (Tottenham), Taylor (Aston Villa), C Roberts (Swansea), Ampadu (RB Leipzig, on loan from Chelsea), Mepham (Bournemouth), Lockyer (Charlton), J Lawrence (St Pauli), Poole (MK Dons)

Midfielders - Levitt (Manchester United), Ramsey (Juventus), Allen (Stoke), Wilson (Bournemouth, on loan from Liverpool), Smith (QPR, on loan from Manchester City), James (Manchester United), Vaulks (Cardiff), Morrell (Lincoln, on loan from Bristol City)

Forwards - Bale (Real Madrid), Vokes (Stoke), T Lawrence (Derby), T Roberts (Leeds), Matondo (Schalke), Moore (Wigan).