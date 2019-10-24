Jonny Williams: Wales and Charlton midfielder out for two months

Charlton midfielder Jonny Williams is set to miss Wales' European Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary next month after undergoing knee surgery.

Williams, who started in Wales' qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia in October, came off after 31 minutes playing for Charlton in Saturday's 3-0 home win over Derby in the Championship.

Speaking after Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Bristol City, Charlton manager, Lee Bowyer said: "Jonny Williams had to have an operation on his knee.

"So, he'll be out for a minimum of a couple of months. A minimum of eight weeks. It's disappointing because he's been doing really well. He's been flying."

Wales' chances of Euro 2020 qualification are not in their hands. Ryan Giggs' side sit four points below the top-two qualification places with a game in hand on Croatia and Hungary, who are first and second respectively.

In the last round of qualifying matches, Wales drew 1-1 with both Slovakia and Croatia.