Championship and League One highlights and round-up: Fulham beat Luton, Peterborough go top

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat-trick for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic's hat-trick fired Fulham back to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship as they beat Luton 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Mitrovic scored twice either side of half-time at Craven Cottage, and then added a third midway through the second half after Dan Potts had pulled one back for Luton.

Kazenga LuaLua then scored in stoppage time for the Hatters to make it a nervy finish for Fulham, but they held on to win for the first time since beating Reading at the start of the month.

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Luton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Luton

Nottingham Forest could have risen to second if they had beaten Hull at the City Ground, but a 2-1 defeat saw them drop to eighth in the table.

Josh Magennis and Jarrod Bowen put Hull in control, before Matty Cash pulled one back for Forest. Magennis was then sent off for a poor challenge on Ben Watson, but Hull held on.

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull

Bristol City climbed to fourth thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 win against Charlton at Ashton Gate.

Macauley Bonne put Charlton in front in the second half before Famara Diedhiou levelled the game. The City striker was then sent off for kicking out at Jason Pearce, but Josh Brownhill popped up in the eighth minute of added time to nick the win.

There was also a stoppage-time winner at Pride Park where Graeme Shinnie struck to see Derby beat Wigan 1-0, while Huddersfield remained in the relegation zone after a goalless draw with Middlesbrough.

In League One, Peterborough moved to the top with a 4-0 home win against Accrington.

Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Frankie Kent and Siriki Dembele struck in the second half to make it five home wins in a row for Posh.

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Accrington Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Accrington

They jumped above Ipswich on goal difference, after they lost their second game in a row at home to Rotherham. Matt Crooks scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Portman Road.

Coventry got back to winning ways and jumped up to fourth with a 2-1 win over Fleetwood. Paddy Madden had put the away side in front, but Amadou Bakayoko levelled the game at St Andrew's before Zain Westbrooke struck the winner from the penalty spot.