All 24 Championship clubs live on Sky Sports in festive schedule

Sky Bet Championship live on Sky Sports in Decemberand January

Sky Sports will be showing all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs across the festive season in December and January.

From the first weekend in December to January 2, every single club in the Championship will feature in 21 EFL games to be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Festive EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Fri 6 December Millwall vs Nottingham Forest 7.45pm Sat 7 December Huddersfield vs Leeds 12.30pm Sun 8 December West Brom vs Swansea 12pm Tues 10 December Preston vs Fulham 7.45pm Wed 11 December Birmingham vs QPR 7.45pm Wed 11 December Derby vs Sheff Wed 7.45pm Friday 13 December Charlton vs Hull 7.45pm Sat 14 December Birmingham vs West Brom 12.30pm Fri 20 December Middlesbrough vs Stoke 7.45pm Sat 21 December Cardiff vs Preston 12.30pm Sun 22 December Sheff Wed vs Bristol City 12pm Mon 23 December Blackburn vs Wigan 7.45pm Thur 26 December Brentford vs Swansea 3pm Thur 26 December Leeds vs Preston 5.15pm Thur 26 December Reading vs QPR 7.30pm Mon 30 December Derby vs Charlton 7.45pm Wed 1 January Millwall vs Luton 12.45pm Wed 1 January Wycombe vs Ipswich 3pm Wed 1 January West Brom vs Leeds 5.15pm Thur 2 January Derby vs Barnsley 7.45pm Thur 2 January Swansea vs Charlton 7.45pm

There will be a triple header of action on Boxing Day in Brentford vs Swansea (3pm), Leeds vs Preston (5.15pm), and Reading vs QPR (7.30pm).

And your New Year's Day will be sorted with another trio of games in Millwall vs Luton (12.45pm), a League One clash between Wycombe and Ipswich (3pm), and West Brom vs Leeds (5.15pm).

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

October

Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm, Bristol City vs Wigan, 1.30pm

Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm

November

Fri 1: Barnsley vs Bristol City, 7.45pm

Sat 2: Wigan vs Swansea, 12.30pm

Sun 3: Charlton vs Preston, 12pm

Mon 4: Stoke vs West Brom, 7.45pm

Sat 9: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 12.30pm

Sun 10: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 12pm

Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm

Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm

Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm

Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm

Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm

Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm

Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm

