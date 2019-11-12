Neil Taylor withdraws from Wales squad due to personal reasons

Neil Taylor will miss Wales' games against Azerbaijan and Hungary

Neil Taylor has withdrawn from the Wales squad for their upcoming European Qualifiers due to personal reasons.

The Aston Villa left-back will miss the decisive fixtures against Azerbaijan and Hungary, as Wales look to qualify for Euro 2020.

Neil Taylor has withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.



Mae Neil Taylor wedi gadael y garfan oherwydd rhesymau personol.

Taylor has 43 caps for his national team and was an essential part of the squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - his only goal for Wales came in their 3-0 victory over Russia in the group stage of that tournament.

The 30-year-old started September's Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Azerbaijan in Cardiff, but did not feature in October's 1-1 draws against Slovakia and Croatia and was not expected to start in Baku on Saturday.

Taylor has featured in eight of Aston Villa's 12 Premier League games this season, but faces competition from Matt Targett in the left-back position.

Wales must win in Azerbaijan on Saturday and at home to Hungary three days later, with both games live on Sky Sports, to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for next summer's European Championship finals.