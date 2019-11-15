Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward prefers playing for Wales
15/11/19
Gareth Bale admits he gets "more excitement" playing for Wales than he does representing Real Madrid.
Bale's call-up to this Wales squad - for European Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary - has not gone down well in Spain, with his last appearance for Real coming back on October 5.
The 30-year-old has not even been available for training at Real since he picked up a calf problem in Wales' 1-1 draw against Croatia on October 13.
But his injury has not stopped him training with Wales this week - his return has been hailed in the Spanish press as the 'Miracle in Wales' - and the forward says he is glad to be back among the group.
"I definitely have more excitement playing for Wales," Bale said ahead of the Group E qualifier in Azerbaijan on Saturday.
"I've been with most of the older players since we were in the U17s.
"It's like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday. It's normal.
"With Wales, I'm speaking my own language and feel more comfortable. But it doesn't change what I do on the pitch.
"I always give 100 per cent on the pitch wherever I am, that's what I always strive to do."
Toni Kroos, the Germany midfielder and Bale's Real team-mate, said "maybe this is not the best time" for the Welshman to join up with his national team.
Bale's commitment to the Spanish club was questioned by a former Real striker, Predrag Mijatovic, who said his priorities are "Wales, golf, and after that Real Madrid".
Asked about the Spanish media's relentless criticism of him, keen golfer Bale said: "I find it hilarious to be honest, especially some of the pictures and stuff my friends send me.
"On one it said triple bogey - and I've never had a triple bogey! At least give me an albatross! It's funny.
"Some of the things I have seen, people don't understand and don't know what they're on about. So I just find it quite funny."