Tom Lawrence withdraws from Wales squad due to illness

Last Updated: 14/11/19 1:51pm
Derby forward Tom Lawrence has withdrawn from the Wales squad for their European Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary because of illness.
Ryan Giggs will also be without goalkeeper Danny Ward for Saturday's game in Baku as his wife is due to give birth.
The Leicester shot-stopper has been replaced by Newport's Tom King who will join first-choice Wayne Hennessey and Adam Davies in Azerbaijan.
Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor had already withdrawn from the squad on Tuesday due to personal reasons.
Wales, who are currently fourth in Group E, need to beat Azerbaijan to realistically keep their qualification dreams alive.
Depending on Slovakia's result against group leaders Croatia in Rijeka, a Wales win in Baku could then set up a winner-takes-all clash with Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.