Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: How will England, Wales and Rep of Ireland get on?

Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions for the upcoming round of international fixtures, with all the home nations playing European Qualifiers.

England vs Montenegro, Thursday 7.45pm

England will get three points. Sometimes a little setback like they had against the Czech Republic, and the ruckus of this week, is good to keep a beat in the air. Everyone is on their toes this week about saying the right thing. Gareth Southgate has handled the situation well - he has not sent Raheem Sterling home and got an apology from the culprit.

England manager Gareth Southgate takes his side to Kosovo after hosting Montenegro

Sterling is missing, but Montenegro are coming to London to expect to get beat. Could Dele Alli or Callum Hudson-Odoi get a chance? Perhaps Mason Mount or James Maddison too? There are interesting choices. Southgate will go with strongest squad apart from Sterling just to get job done, but then they can get some rest for the last fixture and test some players out.

It will be a great scenario and an easy win for England. Harry Kane could get his confidence up and grab a couple, which I think he will.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand, Thursday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Rep Ire vs New Zealand Live on

I think it is boring Mick McCarthy cannot take too much of a risk here, as they have an enormous game on Monday against Denmark. By the time they have completed this match, Denmark and Switzerland could be overtaking them.

Republic of Ireland do not score a lot of goals and that is the reality, so who does McCarthy pick to get them over the line? I am not convinced they will be taking too much of a risk. I think some fringe players will get a chance against New Zealand, and they should be comfortable here, but who are their main players?

Mick McCarthy has a few selection dilemmas for the friendly with New Zealand

I think they will win but it will not be flamboyant. Jeff Hendrick and James McClean may get an hour or so. They will boost morale for Monday's gigantic game against Denmark but that is about it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Cyprus vs Scotland, Saturday 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Cyprus vs Scotland Live on

Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Ryan Fraser are all out. Scotland have a dilemma up front - we do not have anybody with real potency or who likes the role of playing on their own. This is all about building for the play-offs in March.

Cyprus are third in the group and Scotland trying to overtake them. The Kazakhstan game does not really matter, it was all about preparing a shape and formula for March. He [Steve Clarke] will not be saying that they need to win, but they need a performance that signifies they are a team again.

This is hard to do with the team they have. Scotland have a lack of choices defensively and up front, so it is not going to be a good day for them. I do not see Scotland winning this game. If I was Steve Clarke, I would be finding a formation which is 4-3-3 with the ball and a 4-5-1 without, but the last thing they need to be doing is knocking a ball 60 yards to a lone striker.

Steve Clarke's Scotland can qualify for Euro 2020 through the play-offs

Cyprus are strong at home and that's why they are third. I played here and we scored in the last minute to win 2-1 - they are much better team than back then. I am taking a draw but it will be another day of grind, work and honesty.

He must get the formula right. Kazakhstan is not the test we need. We play away from home but this is what the formation will be or should be when we get to March time. For this reason, and injuries we have, it will be an awkward day.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Azerbaijan vs Wales, Saturday 5pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Azerbaijan vs Wales Live on

It is a must-win for Wales. They are well off the top but are only four points off second with a game in hand - they then play Hungary on Monday. Azerbaijan will be tough, but Aaron Ramsey is back, which is a big bonus. Gareth Bale seems like he is going to play despite the ongoing scuffle at Real Madrid.

Wales have a crucial clash in Azerbaijan as they look to steal second spot

With Harry Wilson and the options they have, Wales have more than enough to win this. You need to score first and settle the game down a little bit, but this could be a day of sweat and blood. It will be job done and then they will move onto a major must-win again against Hungary.

It is about the performance, three points and the glory. Wales can put themselves in a strong position - they should have won against Croatia, but they know what they need to do here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1 (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Northern Ireland vs Netherlands, Saturday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

N Ireland vs Netherlands Live on

Northern Ireland were sitting with a golden ticket in Netherlands last month, but they lost a late equaliser and then a sucker punch for defeat. The Dutch are good but moody - the atmosphere in Belfast will be in your face. They will be led by Steven Davis, who has been having a very good season in Glasgow.

0:55 Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis talks about the legacy manager Michael O’Neill will leave as he gets set to become Stoke City boss Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis talks about the legacy manager Michael O’Neill will leave as he gets set to become Stoke City boss

He is the guy who needs to get on the ball and make things happen. The Dutch know they need something from the game. Northern Ireland have Germany up next in their last game, so it is plain as anything can be. They must win this football match first and foremost, but I don't see them beating Germany.

The Netherlands have loads of quality and they only really need a point to keep Northern Ireland at bay. They will have to chase the game, even if the scores are the same for 60-65 minutes. Michael O'Neill is trying to sort Stoke's problems while seeing this out and he will have a cloudy head! I can only see a Dutch win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

