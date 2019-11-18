Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey fit to start for Wales vs Hungary, confirms Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are both fit to start for Wales in their crucial European Qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday, Ryan Giggs has confirmed.

Wales kept their hopes of automatic qualification to Euro 2020 alive with a 2-0 win away to Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Giggs' side can secure their spot in next summer's tournament with a win against Hungary on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Wales will also welcome back Joe Allen following his suspension.

"We've got a few players who played 90 minutes for the first time against, so it is important they get the recovery in over the next few days," Giggs said.

"The lads who go minutes needed minutes. It's a bit of a balancing act, the players I know who can't play 90 minutes - that will obviously influence the selection.

"Yeah, [Bale and Ramsey] are both ready to start. Gareth and Aaron, with Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu, all players who haven't had an awful lot of football got the minutes they needed.

"We were able to get Gareth off and it was important to get Aaron on the pitch. Everyone in the squad is available to start."

Joe Morrell impressed in Saturday's 2-0 win over Azerbaijan

Giggs surprised many by starting Joe Morrell of Lincoln City ahead of Ramsey at the weekend. The Wales boss says it was a difficult call to make and accepts Morrell does not deserve to automatically lose his place if Ramsey returns.

"You have to weigh up all the situations and then go with what you feel is right," he explained.

"You don't always get it right. It was a difficult decision because of the quality certain players bring. We have to look at the overall picture with the amount of minutes being played.

"It's also not easy with us having half an eye on Tuesday as well. It worked out well for us in the end but it's not easy."

Giggs says Wales have to capitalise after Croatia's win left their Euro 2020 fate in their own hands

The win away to Azerbaijan, coupled with Croatia's victory over Slovakia, leaves Wales' fate in their own hands going into the final fixture of the qualification campaign.

Giggs admits he is thankful to Croatia but reiterated the importance of capitalising on the situation after other results went in their favour.

"We had the high of winning the game but when Slovakia go ahead you are fearing the worst but Croatia are fantastic at home", he said.

"They showed their quality. We needed favours and we got those favours, now it is time for us to capitalise, it's in our hands. It's a great, exciting challenge for us but we need to finish the job - it will be a very, very difficult game."

Bale hails Moore impact

Wales' record goalscorer Bale praised breakthrough striker Kieffer Moore for his recent performances and goals which have given the team more attacking options.

"He's come in and done a fantastic job. He's become the 'outball' for us, we know he can hold it up and we can play off him," Bale said.

"We have more options which is always good for us as a squad and as a team. He's done fantastic since he has come in.

"He's worked really hard, scored some really important goals for us and hopefully he can carry on that vein of form, and we can qualify."