Aaron Ramsey wants another European Championships fairy tale with Wales after 2016 heroics

Aaron Ramsey is desperate to relive Wales' surprise success at Euro 2016 by helping his country reach the 2020 tournament.

The Juventus midfielder, 28, was named in the team of the tournament as Wales reached the semi-finals in 2016, but injuries stopped him playing in Euro 2020 qualifying until the 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Ryan Giggs' side know they will qualify from Group E in second place if they beat Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Ramsey said: "It would mean everything to qualify again after we missed out on the World Cup, which was very disappointing.

"We had the best time ever at the Euros and we want to experience something like that again.

Ramsey replaced Gareth Bale in Saturday's victory over Azerbaijan

"We have a lot of new faces who haven't experienced that, so for them it would be massive."

Two years ago, attempting to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Wales could have qualified automatically if they beat the Republic of Ireland at home and Serbia didn't beat Georgia.

However Chris Coleman's side, without injured talisman Gareth Bale, lost 1-0 and then missed out on a play-off spot with the Republic overtaking them into second.

Due to injury the Azerbaijan game was the first qualifier Ramsey played in

"We have come on a lot since then," Ramsey added.

"We did the hardest part to get the win, to come away to a place like [Azerbaijan] is always tricky - Croatia came here and drew, so we know how difficult that is.

"It's good to be back, I felt sharp out there and had some nice little touches. I got a bit of a cut on my head but all is good."

The former Arsenal midfielder replaced Bale in Baku after the Real Madrid forward had returned from a month out due to a calf problem, with both players set to be available for the Cardiff City Stadium sell-out clash with Hungary on Tuesday, shown on Sky Sports Main Event.