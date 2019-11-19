Wales 2-0 Hungary: Aaron Ramsey double sends Ryan Giggs' men to Euro 2020

3:49 Highlights of Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. Highlights of Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Aaron Ramsey scored twice to seal Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 as Ryan Giggs' men beat Hungary 2-0.

After losing 1-0 in Budapest in June, hopes of automatic qualification looked slim for Wales but an unbeaten four-game run culminating in this win in Cardiff was enough to squeak Giggs' men to just their third major tournament.

Fired by the class of Ramsey and Gareth Bale and helped by the clever mix of experience and youth in the side, Wales took an early lead when Ramsey - on his first start for Wales for a year - headed home Bale's cross (7).

Wayne Hennessey kept Wales in front with a terrific double save just before the break before Ramsey struck (47) to seal the victory.

The result leaves Hungary needing to come through the playoffs in March to reach the finals. Slovakia, who beat Azerbaijan 2-0 on Tuesday, finished in third place and will also contest the playoffs.

Player Ratings Wales: Hennessey (8), Davies (7), Mepham (7), Roberts (7), Lockyer (7), Morrell (7), Allen (8), Ramsey (9), Bale (8), Moore (8), James (8)



Subs: Ampadu (7), Wilson (N/A)



Hungary: Gulacsi (6), Lang (6), Nagy (6), Baráth (5), Dzsudzsak (5), A. Nagy (6), Szalai (6), Szoboszlai (6), Lovrencsics (6), Patkai (5), Sallai (6)



Subs: Kovacs (6), Holeder (6), Vargas (6)



Man of the match: Aaron Ramsey

Group E P W D L Pts Croatia 8 5 2 1 17 Wales 8 4 2 2 14 Slovakia 8 4 2 2 13 Hungary 8 3 1 3 12 Azerbaijan 8 0 1 6 1

Wales carried a big threat from the first whistle with the support in behind Kiefer Moore creating havoc for Hungary with Bale, Ramsey and Daniel James all playing at full-tilt.

Bale had the first dangerous effort on goal when firing straight at goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi but Ramsey found a way through shortly after.

Bale again found space to work some magic down the right and delivered a sensational cross that was met by a perfectly timed run by the Juventus midfielder to head home a very important opener.

Moore put another Bale just wide of the post as Wales continued to threaten.

However, out of nothing Hungary almost levelled on 33 minutes.

Adam Szalai nodded the ball down to Dominik Szoboszlai and his effort was saved brilliantly low down by Hennessey, who was called back into action seconds later to block away Roland Sallai's follow-up.

Wales doubled their lead within two minutes of the break.

Moore - a constant threat - met a left-wing free-kick and his volley fell to Ramsey about six yards out and he didn't waste the opportunity.

Ramsey almost completed his hat-trick but Gulacsi stuck out a leg to prevent the ball from nestling in the bottom corner.

There were little problems for Wales up the other end as the final whistle triggered jubilant scenes in Cardiff.

What's next?

Next on the agenda is the draw for the Euro 2020 finals, which takes place in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30 at 6pm GMT. You can follow the draw as it happens across Sky Sports' digital platforms or watch Sky Sports News' Euro 2020 draw show from 5.15pm.

Then, the European Qualifiers play-off semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2020 (7.45pm GMT), with the play-off finals taking place on March 31 (7.45pm BST).

Sixteen nations will be involved in the Euro 2020 play-offs, competing for the final four qualifying spots for next summer's tournament.When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 12 to July 12, 2020, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts.

The 12 cities and stadiums are: Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena, Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium, Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames, Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala, Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena, Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium, Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium, Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park, London (England) - Wembley Stadium, Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena, Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico, Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

Here's all you need to know about Euro 2020!