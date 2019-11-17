Wales striker Kieffer Moore more happy with substance over style

Wales striker Kieffer Moore has two goals in just four games for his country

Kieffer Moore has admitted Wales have no concerns over playing an effective but unflashy style of football.

Moore has made a big impact since his international debut in September this year, troubling defenders with his imposing physical and aerial presence.

The 6ft 5ins striker, who was playing in the sixth tier of English football seven years ago, recognises the Dragons' style of play is not always the most aesthetically pleasing.

He said: "Sometimes it is not the prettiest football, but if it is effective it is definitely worth doing.

"Defenders are maybe not used to going up for headers quite a lot in Azerbaijan vs Wales, we get a massive advantage from doing that.

"I am very suited to the way this team sets up and plays - as you can see I am reaping the rewards."

He scored his second goal in three qualifiers as Wales beat Azerbaijan 2-0 in Baku on Saturday evening, meaning Ryan Giggs' side will qualify automatically for the 2020 finals if they beat Hungary at a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

The Wigan target man has not been overawed on the international stage despite playing alongside Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Juventus' Aaron Ramsey and Manchester United's Daniel James.

"Obviously they are massive attacking threats. If I can keep giving the ball to them, it stands us in good stead," Moore added.

Moore was playing for sixth-tier Dorchester Town seven years ago

"I will do anything for the team, put my body around. It is a lot easier for me with the better players here."

Wales have gone five games unbeaten since losing a summer double-header to Croatia and Hungary that put their Euro 2020 qualification hopes in jeopardy.

Moore, 27, had not played for Wales at that stage as he was still recovering from a fractured skull sustained in February, but has been ever-present since his debut against Belarus.

He continued: "I am buzzing to play - we have momentum on our side and we are going to use it on Tuesday.

"This will definitely rank as the biggest game of my career, it is massive. There is everything on the line."