Gareth Bale missing, Aaron Ramsey returns for Wales ahead of England friendly and Nations League games

Gareth Bale has been left out of Wales' 27-man squad for their upcoming international fixtures due to injury, but Aaron Ramsey returns following his withdrawal last month.

Bale suffered a knee injury on Wales duty earlier in September and has yet to feature for Tottenham after re-joining his former club on loan from Real Madrid.

It means Wales will have to do without the 31-year-old when they face England in a friendly at Wembley on October 8, before two Nations League games away to Republic of Ireland on October 11 and Bulgaria on October 14 - both live on Sky Sports Football.

Image: Bale has scored 33 goals in 83 appearances for Wales

On Bale's omission, Wales boss Ryan Giggs said: "We've had conversations with both Gareth and the medical team and he's not quite right for this camp.

"It's nothing serious but it's just one to keep an eye on. It has just taken a bit of time to settle down and he's not quite right.

"Of course Gareth always keeps himself fit so he's able to come back as soon as the injury is right. He will be back pretty soon I would imagine.

"He was (close) but I think with the circumstances, with him going to a new club, we had to think seriously about not only the short term but the long term.

"We want to have Gareth back fit, get him playing at a club he knows well. He will be playing regularly and I look forward to seeing him in the Premier League."

Image: Aaron Ramsey returns to the Wales squad after missing his country's fixtures against Finland and Bulgaria in early September

Ramsey, meanwhile, was one of four players to withdraw from the squad for Wales' fixtures against Finland and Bulgaria in early September, but the Juventus midfielder is now fit to feature for Giggs' side.

Giggs has also been boosted by the return of Bournemouth's David Brooks, who missed his club's 1-0 win over Norwich on Sunday after displaying "feverish symptoms". He has tested negative for Covid-19.

Image: Bournemouth's David Brooks made his Wales debut as a substitute against France in 2017

Manchester United winger Daniel James is included amid speculation over his future, and Liverpool defender Neco Williams - who made his debut against Bulgaria - keeps his place.

Fellow youngsters Brennan Johnson and Rhys Norrington-Davies, who are on loan at Lincoln and Luton respectively, have also been called up.

Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell makes the squad, as does free agent Chris Gunter, but there is no room for veteran defender Ashley Williams.

Williams, 36, is the fourth most-capped player in Welsh history with 86 appearances, but remains without a club.

Wales are unbeaten in eight games following two 1-0 wins over Finland and Bulgaria in early September that put them the top of their Nations League group.

2:09 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match between Finland and Wales

Wales squad

Goalkeepers

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)



Defenders

Chris Gunter (Unattached), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Luton Town)



Midfielders

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Will Vaulks (Cardiff City), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City), Daniel James (Manchester United), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United)



Forwards

Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion), Kiefer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke 04), Ben Woodburn (Oxford United)

Giggs: Southgate jumped at friendly idea

Ryan Giggs has revealed how Gareth Southgate jumped at his idea of a friendly between England and Wales.

The two nations meet on October 8 for the first time since England won a Euro 2016 'Battle of Britain' clash 2-1 in Lens.

Image: Ryan Giggs' Wales face England in a friendly at Wembley on October 8

"I did a thing with Gareth for BT and I just mentioned a friendly game then," Giggs said.

"He was up for it because he thought it would be a good test for them as well as for us.

"It was an easy game to get organised and we've both got two Nations League games after that, so it will stand us in good stead.

Speaking at the relaunch of the McDonald's Fun Football programme which will see the company provide over five million hours of free football to five-to-11-year-olds by 2022, the Wales boss added: "It will be a great experience for the players to play at Wembley against a very good team.

"There'll be a lot of juggling as you can make more subs in a friendly game, but that will help us before our Nations League games."

2:33 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match between Wales and Bulgaria

England and Wales have met 102 times with the first fixture ending in a 2-1 win for England at Kennington Oval in 1879.

Wales' last victory came during the final British Home Championship in 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes gave the Dragons a 1-0 win at Wrexham.

England have won the five games since with Giggs twice on losing Wales sides in 2006 World Cup qualification.

"My memories are not great ones because we didn't win the games," Giggs said.

"But you remember the build-up and what a huge game it is for the players, the fans and for the country as a whole.

"That will be the case again, it always is. It doesn't matter what the sport is, Wales v England is a passionate affair."