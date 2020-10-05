Aaron Ramsey: Wales confirm midfielder will miss England friendly

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Wales' friendly with England on Thursday.

Ramsey's club Juventus put their squad into "fiduciary isolation" on Sunday after two non-playing staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The 29-year-old will now miss the match against England but could feature against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria in the Nations League later this month.

"Aaron Ramsey is currently unable to join the squad until after the England match," the Football Association of Wales posted on their Twitter account.

Wales also confirmed striker Hal Robson-Kanu has withdrawn from the squad through injury ahead of Thursday's trip to Wembley.

After facing England, Wales take on the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday before travelling to face Bulgaria on October 14, both games live on Sky Sports.

Ryan Giggs' side currently top of their Nations League group, having won their opening two matches against Finland and Bulgaria.