Aaron Ramsey: Wales following coronavirus protocol over absent midfielder, says Ryan Giggs

Wales face England in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday; Ryan Giggs' side then play two Nations League games against Republic of Ireland on October 11 and Bulgaria on October 14 - watch both matches live on Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 7 October 2020 14:10, UK

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says coronavirus protocols put in place for their last two camps have been followed strictly by the squad

Ryan Giggs insists Wales have followed coronavirus protocols correctly after Aaron Ramsey was ruled out of Thursday’s friendly against England.

The Juventus squad went into "fiduciary isolation" after two members of their non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19. Six - including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, but not Ramsey - have left the Juve 'bubble' to play for their countries in the next few days.

"Aaron has just followed the protocols he's told," Wales manager Giggs said.

"We expect him to be available for the Nations League games on Sunday (Republic of Ireland) and Wednesday (Bulgaria) and are finalising when he will come over.

"We've backed that up and I don't know the situations of any other countries."

After facing England, Wales take on the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday before travelling to face Bulgaria on October 14, both games live on Sky Sports.

Wales have not beaten England at Wembley since 1977 but are eight games unbeaten since losing to Hungary in June 2019.

"We want to keep that momentum going," Giggs said.

"We know England could put out two or three teams, but I've got a great group of players."

Wales are without Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Joe Allen for their first clash with England since Euro 2016.

Giggs has been forced to leave Gareth Bale out of his squad for their upcoming matches, but expects the forward to be fully fit soon and is looking forward to seeing him back in the Premier League with Spurs

Giggs said: "The strength in depth is going to be tested, but it's up to the players to stay in the team.

"We've got three games in a short space of time, so everyone has been juggling. We've got to have one eye on Sunday."

Manchester United winger Daniel James has been suffering from a stomach bug, but Giggs said all Wales players have tested negative for coronavirus.

Ryan Giggs' side currently top of their Nations League group, having won their opening two matches against Finland and Bulgaria.

